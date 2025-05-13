House Bill 960 Printer's Number 1460

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - House Bill 960 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, BURGOS, PROBST, KHAN, KENYATTA, GREEN, CURRY Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in commercial drivers, further providing for disqualification. Memo Subject Reinstatement of CDL after Lifetime Ban Actions 1034 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 18, 2025 1460 Reported as amended, April 22, 2025 First consideration, April 22, 2025 Laid on the table, April 22, 2025 Removed from table, May 13, 2025 Generated 05/13/2025 07:15 PM

