House Bill 960 Printer's Number 1460
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - House Bill 960
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, BURGOS, PROBST, KHAN, KENYATTA, GREEN, CURRY
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in commercial drivers, further providing for disqualification.
Memo Subject
Reinstatement of CDL after Lifetime Ban
Actions
|1034
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 18, 2025
|1460
|Reported as amended, April 22, 2025
|First consideration, April 22, 2025
|Laid on the table, April 22, 2025
|Removed from table, May 13, 2025
