House Bill 960 Printer's Number 1460

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - House Bill 960

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, BURGOS, PROBST, KHAN, KENYATTA, GREEN, CURRY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in commercial drivers, further providing for disqualification.

Memo Subject

Reinstatement of CDL after Lifetime Ban

Actions

1034 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 18, 2025
1460 Reported as amended, April 22, 2025
First consideration, April 22, 2025
Laid on the table, April 22, 2025
Removed from table, May 13, 2025

