Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,065 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1327

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Sponsors

CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DAVANZO, SAMUELSON, VENKAT, FREEMAN, ZIMMERMAN, McNEILL, GIRAL, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, MADDEN, CURRY, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, RIVERA, INGLIS, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, CERRATO, GREEN, VITALI, KHAN, HANBIDGE, WARREN, SHAFFER, GILLEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, in senior citizens property tax and rent rebate assistance, further providing for definitions and for filing and payment of claim. Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in State Lottery, further providing for disposition of funds.

Memo Subject

Allowing Property Tax / Rent Rebates to be issued before July 1

Generated 05/13/2025 07:15 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1327

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more