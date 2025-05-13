Elysium in Dallas Launches The Divine Rebirth Initiation: A Private 90-Day Spiritual Mentorship for Women

The Elysium crest — a gold-embossed monogram framed by laurel, ribbon, and crown — represents spiritual sovereignty, refinement, and the sacred identity of Elysium, Dallas’s premier destination for Kundalini Yoga and Reiki frequency-based energy healing. A visual metaphor for the moment a woman says yes to spiritual healing — stepping into the golden threshold of sovereignty. This fine art image reflects the soul-awakening journey offered through Elysium’s Divine Rebirth Initiation, a 90-day spiritual men A luminous embodiment of The Divine Rebirth Initiation — this image captures the soul of Elysium’s 90-day spiritual mentorship, where Reiki energy healing frequency infusion, Kundalini Yoga, and sacred ritual lead women into sovereign transformation.

Applications are now open for this transformational journey of Kundalini Yoga, Reiki frequency healing, and devotional sovereignty beginning June 25, 2025.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elysium, the premier spiritual healing atelier in Dallas, Texas , announces the launch of The Divine Rebirth Initiation, a private 90-day mentorship designed for women seeking deep spiritual transfiguration. This high-touch container, beginning June 25, 2025, blends traditional Kundalini Yoga, frequency-based energy healing, and sacred spiritual discipline.Founded by Miriam Ananda Savitri Kaur, Energetic Sovereignty Guide and daily practitioner of classical Kundalini Yoga, Elysium is known for offering a refined, spiritually rigorous path for those ready to rise into higher alignment. The Divine Rebirth Initiation is a consecrated journey for the soul, guided through consistent practice, energetic recalibration, and divine remembrance.Lineage-Rooted and Frequency-LedElysium is anchored in two sacred Dallas locations:Daily Kundalini Yoga classes are offered at Atma Bhakti Yoga Center, 6315 Lindsley Avenue.Private Reiki and frequency healing treatments take place globally and locally within The Health Collective, 10670 North Central Expressway, Suite 110.Treatments are available in curated packages to support long-term vibrational transformation. This structure enables clients to experience healing not as a one-time event, but as an ongoing process of realignment and refinement.Miriam’s teaching lineage is rooted in the classical transmission of Kundalini Yoga as taught by Yogi Bhajan. Her formal training includes study with Nirvair Singh Khalsa, Adarsh Kaur, and ongoing mentorship under Rachel Sat Siri, with foundations in the Kundalini Research Institute tradition. She also studied at Ra Ma Yoga Institute, blending traditional yogic wisdom with modern embodiment.Her path as an energy healer began with attunements at Enchanted Forest Reiki Center and culminated in Master Teacher certification under Lisa Powers. She pursued multidimensional energy training through Mayastar Academy and currently receives private mentorship from Jaidyn Anderson, known for her subtle frequency mastery. Miriam’s ceremonial education also includes initiatory work under Lynda Bourne of the School of Spiritual Enlightenment and priestess training with Sharon Ramel, whose teachings inform the lunar and seasonal rhythms of Elysium’s work.A Return to Lineage in DallasElysium is the only known studio in Dallas proper offering daily traditional Kundalini Yoga by a teacher trained at the ashram under the original KRI lineage. This frequency and integrity of offering is rare not just locally but nationally. Two longtime Dallas practitioners, former students of Ashram-trained teachers. immediately recognized the authenticity of Miriam’s teaching and now attend regularly to sustain the elevated energetic state they had missed for years.Spiritual Impact and Case StudiesElysium’s first Luminous Initiation was held under the Libra Full Moon in early May 2025. The 3-hour pre-dawn immersion drew women from across Dallas into a silent, breath-focused meditation designed to cleanse karmic residue and awaken intuitive knowing. Participants reported shifts including enhanced clarity, emotional lightness, increased synchronicity, and dream-state revelations. One client described the experience as “a recalibration into God’s original blueprint for my life.”With the completion of its first Luminous Initiation and the launch of multiple lunar-based events, Elysium is now documenting anonymized case studies across its Frequency Infusion Treatments, Lunar Immersive Journeys, and Divine Rebirth Initiation mentorships.The Divine Rebirth Initiation: A Sacred OfferingThis 90-day experience is for women called to step beyond self-help into sacred rebirth. Each mentorship includes:Daily spiritual disciplines (Kundalini Yoga, frequency self-healing)Bi-weekly frequency recalibrationsOne-on-one spiritual integration sessionsPrivate mentorship and daily energetic supportClients often arrive at this threshold after other modalities have plateaued. They are not seeking another course or a temporary high but real, measurable transformation through consistency, grace, and divine alignment.Faith-Centered and Universally WelcomingMiriam is a devout Catholic and honors the primacy of a sacred relationship with God in all healing work. While grounded in her own spiritual devotion, her work integrates respectfully across all major religious paths. Elysium welcomes practitioners of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, the Baháʼí Faith, Mormonism, and beyond.About the FounderMiriam Ananda Savitri Kaur has walked a profound spiritual path, from trauma, exile, and fragmentation to devotion, discipline, and light. Her healing journey began with Reiki, evolved through daily Kundalini Yoga, and matured through priestess rites and energetic mastery. She holds space not just as a guide, but as a witness for women remembering who they are at the soul level.Elysium’s Core Offerings:The Divine Rebirth Initiation: Private 90-day spiritual mentorshipLuminous Initiations: Full moon meditative immersions held pre-dawnLunar Immersive Journeys: New and full moon rituals, held monthlyDaily Practices: Traditional Kundalini Yoga classes offered seven days a weekFrequency Infusion Treatments: Energetic recalibrations offered in curated packagesLocation & Contact:Yoga Atelier: Atma Bhakti Yoga Center, 6315 Lindsley Ave, Dallas, TX 75223Healing Spa: The Health Collective, 10670 N Central Expy, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75231Global Access: Frequency Infusion Treatments and The Divine Rebirth Initiation are also available virtuallyTo inquire about The Divine Rebirth Initiation or to schedule a consultation, visit www.elysium.spa or email miriam@elysium.spa.

