2025 Highs & Lows Tour: New Hampshire Cycling Event Returns to Raise Mental Health Awareness

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now in its fourth year, the Highs & Lows Tour rolls back into action on Saturday, August 9, 2025, uniting cyclists and the community to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Registration is now open for this impactful, one-day ride benefitting NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness).Participants will experience some of the state’s most beautiful landscapes along scenic, fully supported routes. “This isn’t just a ride—it’s a movement,” said Tom Dearborn, co-founder of the Highs & Lows Tour. “We’re building community, breaking stigma, and supporting the mental health resources that save lives.”Five Route OptionsThis year’s Tour offers five fully supported routes, each starting and ending at Plymouth Regional High School. Staggered departures begin at 8 AM, and a hearty breakfast kicks things off. Riders of all levels can choose from various distances and terrains while taking in breathtaking views of the Pemi-Baker Valley, Baker River Valley, and—on the longest route—the Connecticut River Valley. Each route is fully supported with SAG vehicles, rest stops, and hydration stations to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride. Route options include:100+ mile Century ride65-mile gravel/mixed-surface ride65-mile road ride43-mile road ride26-mile road rideLimited-Edition Artist-Designed PosterA highlight of the 2025 Tour is the debut of an artist-designed commemorative poster created by PRHS alumna Jen Vittum. “Art has the power to heal and connect,” said Rob Cass, a co-founder and survivor of maternal suicide. “This partnership helps spread our mission of hope and openness around mental health.” The poster reflects themes of connection, resilience, and community.More Than a Ride: A Day of CommunityFrom 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the Tour transforms Plymouth Regional High School into a vibrant community celebration. The day is open to all—riders, friends, and families—and includes live music, food and ice cream trucks, face painting, inflatables, a dunk tank, a raffle, an auction, local vendors, nonprofit organizations, and booths offering mental health resources. It’s a day of fun with a purpose—raising awareness, encouraging support, and promoting open conversations around mental health. “NAMI NH is incredibly grateful for the Highs & Lows Tour,” said Kristen Welch, CFRE, Director of Development. “This passionate group of volunteers brings mental health into the light and reminds everyone they’re not alone. The impact goes far beyond the funds raised.”Our MissionFounded with four key goals, the Highs & Lows Tour aims to:Raise Awareness – Shine a light on mental health and suicide prevention.Destigmatize – Foster open, judgment-free conversations.Fundraise – Support NAMI NH’s free programs benefiting over 50,000 Granite Staters annually.Build Community – Unite people for a powerful and positive cause.Get InvolvedThe Tour is open to cyclists of all levels. Fundraising is encouraged but not required. Riders who meet fundraising milestones unlock perks such as discounted registration and exclusive Highs & Lows cycling apparel. In addition to riding, individuals and organizations can participate by becoming sponsors, reserving a booth at the community fair, volunteering, and donating. To register or learn more, visit www.highsandlowstour.com . For sponsorship or vendor inquiries, contact Eric Skinner at skinneric@comcast.net.2025 Sponsors*Gold*Sakowich Foundation*Silver*Cycles Etc, NBT Bank, Episcopal Church of NH, Roper Real Estate, The Rollins Family, Spectrum Marketing*Bronze*Clark Insurance, Fireside Design Works LLC, Elm Grove*H&L Friends*New Hampshire State Police Association, Common Man Roadside, Athletic Brewing Co, Rhino Bike Works, S&W Sports, Drummond Cycles, Lakes 101.5, Ore Mill Tavern, Capital Imprints, Holderness School, Plymouth Regional High SchoolAbout Highs & Lows TourThe Highs & Lows Tour is an annual single-day cycling event that promotes awareness of and destigmatizes mental illness, raises vital funds for NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness), and fosters community through sport. To learn more, register to participate, sponsor, or donate, visit the Highs & Lows Tour website www.highsandlowstour.com About NAMI NHNAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is a grassroots organization working to improve the lives of all people affected by mental illness and suicide through support, education, and advocacy. Learn more at https://www.naminh.org

