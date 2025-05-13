Artificial Intelligence Resources Compiled for Legal Community

A new AI Resources Library offers the legal community a collection of AI ethics guidelines; AI practices across state courts: and reports, articles, and courses to stay informed on the topic.

Artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence (AI, collectively) are rapidly evolving technologies that impact many, if not most, facets of human life. AI’s potential impact on judicial systems is no exception – from how judges and magistrates write opinions , to the briefs and motions prepared by attorneys, to the evidence provided by plaintiffs and defendants.

To assist the legal community, an array of resources is now available on the Supreme Court of Ohio website about AI and its use in the courts and legal profession.

The new “Artificial Intelligence Resource Library” offers:

AI ethics guidelines for judicial officers and attorneys.

AI practices in state courts.

Legal association reports and statements.

Journal and scholarly articles.

Useful courses on the topic.

The library content is organized for three groups: courts; attorneys; and the public (particularly nonlawyers who represent themselves in court).

AI and the Courts

Ensuring Ethical Access to Justice

May 28, 2025 This free webinar for attorneys, judicial officers, and court personnel will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and legal ethics in the courts, helping participants gain critical insight into how AI will impact the legal profession now and into the future. The course also will address access to justice issues, and how the public is likely to use AI. Register through the Judicial College Course page . Judicial and professional conduct CLE credit: 1.5 hours

Among the materials in the online library are the relevant Rules of Judicial Conduct for judicial officers and Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys. Judicial officers and attorneys need to be aware of the potential ethical issues that can arise from using AI in their professional duties. It is essential that attorneys and judicial officers carefully review any AI-generated content to verify its accuracy and ensure that it aligns with applicable laws, rules, and ethical responsibilities.

The Supreme Court provides the library for the convenience of judicial officers, court staff, and practitioners, but doesn’t endorse the use of AI or the opinions contained in the library resources.