ICYMI: Governor Josh Shapiro Highlights The Michelin Guide Coming to Philadelphia as the Shapiro Administration Supports Tourism and Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania

Philadelphia restaurants and chefs will now be considered for the world-renowned dining guidebook and inspectors are already making reservations at local eateries for consideration in the upcoming edition.

Governor Shapiro understands the importance of the tourism industry to Pennsylvania’s economy and included $65 million in funding in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday next year.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined hospitality leaders and city officials to celebrate Philadelphia’s inclusion in the Michelin Guide, a historic milestone for the city’s rich culinary history and a renewed opportunity for tourism and small businesses.

Pennsylvania’s restaurants are an economic engine for our Commonwealth. In 2024, Pennsylvania’s restaurant and foodservice industry contributed more than $86 billion to our economy and supported more than 680,000 jobs. For every dollar spent at a restaurant in Pennsylvania, that returns more than two dollars to the state’s economy. A recognition from Michelin Guide will not only celebrate the incredible food scene here in Philly – it will bring more people from around the world here to our city.

As the 2025 restaurant selections are anticipated later this year, Philadelphia’s chefs and restaurateurs are poised to gain international acclaim.

Since day one, tourism has been a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s economic development strategy. In a 2024 report Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022. Visitor spending, which supports jobs, income, and business sales, generated $9.6 billion in government revenues. Overnight visitor spending increased by $4.8 billion, with more than 66 million trips resulting in $28 billion in spending.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivered on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, including $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

