PLEXIS Announces AI Innovation Development inside its Quantum Choice Platform

AI advancements represent a new phase in the PLEXIS commitment to building intelligent, workflow-enhancing tools for healthcare payers

Purpose-Built AI Capabilities Under Development to Enhance Workflow Efficiency and Empower Healthcare Payers Within the Quantum Choice™ Ecosystem

By embedding intelligent tools into the core of Quantum Choice, we’re reducing friction, accelerating decision-making, and improving how work gets done.” — Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems , a trusted leader in payer administration technology, today announced the early development of integrated AI capabilities within its flagship Quantum Choice™ platform. These advancements represent a new phase in the PLEXIS commitment to building intelligent, workflow-enhancing tools for healthcare payers.Among the features under development are QC GPT, a built-in AI assistant designed to deliver real-time, context-aware support for configuration and use of the Quantum Choice system, and an automated generative AI tool, currently referred to as “QC Buddy” focused on helping users navigate and summarize complex documentation and text throughout the QC system, thereby assisting end users with more effective and efficient claims interpretation and decision making.“These are not generic add-ons—we’re building purpose-driven AI features that directly serve the day-to-day needs of healthcare payer administrators,” said Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS. “By embedding intelligent tools into the core of Quantum Choice, we’re reducing friction, accelerating decision-making, and improving how work gets done.”The new capabilities leverage Microsoft Azure OpenAI technologies and are designed to provide fast, relevant insights by drawing from internal documentation, technical guides, and platform activity. As development progresses, PLEXIS remains focused on delivering AI enhancements that are both practical and responsible—aligned with real-world user needs and regulatory standards.“We see AI as a partner in empowering healthcare teams—not a replacement,” said Garrett. “Our approach is thoughtful, user-centered, and grounded in decades of domain expertise.”About PLEXIS Healthcare SystemsPLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems worldwide. More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage millions of lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.PLEXIS leverages cloud hosting, next-generation BPO, open APIs, modular solutions, highly configurable benefit administration, and greater visibility with ready access to real-time data.

