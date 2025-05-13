Missouri Attorney General’s Office Secures Commitment of Sexually Violent Predator in Shelby County

May 13, 2025 1:46 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Unit has secured the civil commitment of Larry Goosey following a successful trial in Shelby County. A jury unanimously determined that Goosey meets the legal criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator under Missouri law, resulting in his indefinite commitment to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

“My top priority is protecting Missouri’s most vulnerable—especially our children—from dangerous predators,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “I will not allow violent offenders like this to walk free and endanger Missouri’s families. I’m proud of my team for securing this commitment and will continue to use every legal tool available to keep these threats locked away.”

The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual predators who suffer from a mental abnormality that makes them more likely than not to commit acts of predatory sexual violence if not confined in a secure treatment facility.

Goosey was previously found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for multiple offenses against a six-year-old girl in 1999, including first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, sexual abuse, first-degree child molestation, and endangering the welfare of a child. In 2000, he was committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

While institutionalized, Goosey engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior toward staff and patients, exhibited violent conduct, and repeatedly refused to attend sex offender treatment. He was also convicted of assaulting a guard and a peer, and Goosey was investigated for threatening to kill the Chief Operating Officer of a Department facility in Farmington, Missouri. The evidence also revealed that Goosey admitted to victimizing a second girl.

At trial, an expert psychologist diagnosed Goosey with multiple mental disorders, including Antisocial Personality Disorder, other Specified Paraphilic Disorder, and Pedophilic Disorder. The expert testified that Goosey was unable to control his behavior and was highly likely to continue to commit predatory, sexual, and violent offenses.

After just 26 minutes of deliberation, the Shelby County jury unanimously found that Goosey qualified as a sexually violent predator under Missouri law. As a result, he will be committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment as a result of the Court’s Judgment.

The case was litigated by Assistant Attorneys General Jeff Suddy Jr and Gregory M. Goodwin and investigated by Missouri’s sexually violent predator commitment unit. The case was presided over by Judge Mike Greenwell. Circuit Clerk Tameria Snider maintained the record, and Shelby County Sheriff Aaron Fredrickson provided security for the proceeding.