Delaware North partners with Carnival Cruise Line to extend casino benefits from land to sea

Partnership enhances guest experience for Lucky North® Rewards members

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company that operates casino gaming across eight states in the U.S., is partnering with Carnival Cruise Line to bring cruise benefits to Delaware North’s loyalty program members.As part of the partnership, many of the more than 2.5 million members of Delaware North’s Lucky NorthRewards loyalty program can receive special offers annually for unforgettable vacations.“We are thrilled to partner with Carnival Cruise Line to bring their incredible array of cruise vacations to our members across our gaming locations,” said Nathan Holobowski, vice president of marketing for Delaware North’s gaming division. “Our members love to travel, so we know they will take advantage of this significant opportunity for memorable experiences with Carnival.”Delaware North recently launched the greatly enhanced Lucky NorthRewards loyalty program with twice-as-long tier-earning and benefits-use periods and additional benefits for its members, including partnerships with national brands such as Carnival Cruise Line, to provide exclusive benefits and experiences beyond each of the gaming locations.About Delaware North GamingDelaware North is one of the most innovative gaming operators in the United States, specializing in regional venues with slots and video gaming machines, table games, poker rooms, full-service restaurants, retail shops and hotels. We have gaming destinations in New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Illinois, as well as in Australia. We are also the lead consultant on the Catawba Nation’s $700 million casino resort project in North Carolina. Our interactive division operates mobile sports betting and iGaming in several states, and we also own and operate Ruby Seven Studios, a leading developer of social casino gaming applications.About Delaware NorthDelaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North’s vision is to delight guests by creating the world’s best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook Instagram and LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.