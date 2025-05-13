Submit Release
Senate Resolution 27 Printer's Number 0290

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Senate Resolution 27

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROWN, FONTANA, SCHWANK

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study as to the feasibility of establishing a no-fault catastrophic loss fund to provide payment for claims brought as the result of birth-related neurological injuries in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Neurological Injured Infant Fund

Actions

0290 Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, Feb. 26, 2025
Reported as committed, May 13, 2025

Generated 05/13/2025 04:53 PM

