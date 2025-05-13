Senate Bill 311 Printer's Number 0436
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Senate Bill 311
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
YAW, BROWN, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, DUSH, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preemptions, providing for restrictions on utility services prohibited.
Memo Subject
Energy Choice
Actions
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, March 19, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 13, 2025
|First consideration, May 13, 2025
