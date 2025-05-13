Submit Release
Senate Bill 311 Printer's Number 0436

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Senate Bill 311

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

YAW, BROWN, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, DUSH, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preemptions, providing for restrictions on utility services prohibited.

Memo Subject

Energy Choice

Actions

0436 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, March 19, 2025
Reported as committed, May 13, 2025
First consideration, May 13, 2025

