DRC Ventures Partners with ELYSIAN to Celebrate 10 Years of Women Inspiring Women at Star-Studded Celebration

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRC Ventures, in collaboration with ELYSIAN, co-hosted a powerful celebration this past weekend to honor ELYSIAN’s 10th anniversary. Held at the private estate of ELYSIAN Founder, Publisher, and Filmmaker Karen Floyd, the exclusive retreat welcomed more than 200 influential women from around the globe for a day of connection, inspiration, and impact.At the heart of the celebration was Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, who played a pivotal role in the event’s success. Through her leadership and vision, she helped shape several cornerstone initiatives, including one of the day’s most compelling highlights — a deeply moving conversation with Atifete Jahjaga, the first female President of Kosovo.The event brought together an extraordinary group of thought leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and changemakers aligned with ELYSIAN and DRC Ventures’ shared mission: to empower women and drive meaningful global progress. Distinguished attendees included:President of Kosovo JahjagaAnita Zucker, Philanthropist and former CEO, The InterTech GroupEdna Morris, Chairman of the Board, Tractor Supply CompanyDr. Alveda King, Chair, AFPI Center for the American DreamItai Madamombe, Founder and CEO, OCEANIXProminent political leaders from across South Carolina and beyondAs a key strategic partner in ELYSIAN's evolution, Dr. Rahm has been instrumental in launching the Aspiring Women initiative, a bold new program dedicated to mentoring and supporting women under 35 on their path to leadership.“It is an honor to lead the Aspiring Women of ELYSIAN. We have so much to accomplish for the world and for one another,” said Dr. Rahm. “I stand alongside powerful women like Karen Floyd to pursue peace, purpose, and progress. The next 10 years hold extraordinary promise, and together, we will shape a future defined by unity, innovation, and unstoppable strength.”The centerpiece of the day was Dr. Rahm’s intimate and thought-provoking interview with President Jahjaga, who shared powerful insights on women's leadership, post-conflict resilience, and the global importance of investing in women.“Investing in women is investing in the future of individuals, families, communities, and entire nations,” said President Jahjaga. “When women rise together, they don’t just break barriers, they build a better future.”The retreat also featured a series of expert-led panels on topics including business, global politics, STEM, and creative industries. Dr. Rahm shared her insights across multiple sessions, further amplifying the day’s mission of empowerment and innovation.A key moment of the celebration included the recognition of over 70 exceptional women with awards across diverse fields, a testament to ELYSIAN and DRC Ventures’ commitment to elevating female excellence.Guests left inspired, including Martha Wiedemann, Associate Director of the iconic Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland:“I felt I was in the presence of greatness,” said Wiedemann. “This event energized me to reflect on how I, too, can contribute to this remarkable journey.”South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette also praised the collaboration:“As a woman in leadership, it is truly inspiring to witness the impact of this partnership and the powerful network it is building for women who are transforming every sector,” said Evette.The day concluded with a celebratory toast, marking not just a decade of ELYSIAN’s impact, but the enduring partnership between DRC Ventures and ELYSIAN, a union committed to nurturing leadership, fostering community, and driving global change.“This gathering reflects the powerful synergy between DRC Ventures and ELYSIAN,” said Karen Floyd. “Dr. Rahm’s visionary leadership has expanded our global reach and deepened our mission. Together, we are amplifying the voices of women who are mentoring, leading, and creating a legacy of transformation.”DRC Ventures’ collaboration with ELYSIAN underscores its broader commitment to empowering women through philanthropy and innovation. Through ELYSIAN Impact and related initiatives, the organizations have helped distribute more than $16 million in support of causes advancing women, children, animals, environmental sustainability, and service.To learn more about DRC Ventures, visit www.drc-ventures.com For more about ELYSIAN, visit https://readelysian.com

