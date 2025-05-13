Interstate 81 Viaduct Project Infrastructure Milestone

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a major infrastructure milestone associated with the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project in Central New York. The new $18 million flyover ramp passes over the mainline of I-81 and carries traffic from future Business Loop 81 northbound to Interstate 81 northbound in the Town of Cicero. It will open this afternoon to traffic destined for the northern suburbs of Onondaga County, Oswego County, the North Country or Canada.

“Transformation is happening in Central New York, and the I-81 Viaduct Project is leading the way,” Governor Hochul said. “Shifting traffic onto this modern piece of infrastructure moves us closer to the end goal of removing the aging viaduct, reconnecting the City of Syracuse and creating additional access points that will help alleviate congestion, and enhance safety and mobility for tens of thousands of commuters, residents and visitors.”

The direct connect ramp is in the footprint of contract one of eight contracts associated with the I-81 Viaduct Project and focuses on the reconstruction of the existing Interstate 481/I-81 northern interchange to the re-designated I-81 and Business Loop 81. The flyover ramp, approximately one-half mile in length, serves as a high-speed connection for travelers leaving the City of Syracuse and its northern suburbs to I-81 north. Concrete noise barriers will be installed along the northeast side of the bridge along the ramp.

Construction of a second flyover bridge is also underway, creating a connection for motorists to bypass downtown Syracuse utilizing the redesignated I-81 northbound, to State Route 481 northbound, helping to maintain an uninterrupted route to the densely populated, and fast-growing communities of northern Onondaga County and the Oswego County cities of Fulton and Oswego.

The northern interchange is on track to be completed by the end of 2025. All five phase one contracts associated with the I-81 Viaduct Project are now in construction, representing a significant benchmark in the project’s progress.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that reconnect communities by promoting equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the State. The $34.3 billion, five-year NYSDOT Capital Plan adopted in 2025 helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project is being funded with a mix of federal and State money.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York State is taking unprecedented steps toward transforming transportation networks statewide, and undertakings like the I-81 Viaduct Project would not be possible without Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership and vision. With all five contracts in Phase I of this project in construction, today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our progress toward transforming how people move in and around Syracuse. I thank Central New Yorkers for their patience during construction - we are working to fulfill our commitment to right the wrongs of decades past because we know the time is now for the City of Syracuse.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “With the flyover ramp over I-81 now complete, we have never been closer to realizing the dream of a reconnected Syracuse with green space and modern transportation for all. I’m proud to deliver $18 million in federal funding to build a brand new ramp that will help connect Syracuse to communities in northern Onondaga County, Oswego County, and beyond. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I did so with projects like Syracuse’s I-81 transformation as my north star. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s and Mayor Walsh’s partnership in putting this federal funding to good use building the better, brighter future that Syracuse deserves.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “The opening of the flyover ramp in Cicero is a key moment for the 81 viaduct project and a window into Central New York’s faster and better connected future. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued leadership on this transformative work and her commitment to building stronger communities.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for their continued commitment towards vital road projects across our state. This new flyover ramp will create a more efficient road system and better connect communities across the Central New York region, and help advance the long anticipated I-81 project that will reconnect communities in Syracuse.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The completion of this flyover bridge marks the first of many significant milestones in the effort to tear down the 81 viaduct, creating a safer, more modern, and equitable roadway in Central New York. The fact that it’s been such a long time coming makes today’s celebration all the more exciting. Thank you to Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for her leadership and to the many NYSDOT employees, construction workers, and other dedicated professionals who are working to make this project a reality.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “The opening of this new flyover ramp marks real progress in reconnecting communities and advancing the vision of a more connected, more equitable Central New York. With this first major piece of the I-81 Viaduct Project, we celebrate more than just new infrastructure. We celebrate commitment to better mobility, greater access, and a stronger future for our entire region. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for moving this transformative project forward.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “The I-81 Project significantly impacts the entire Central New York region. The Interstate 81 Viaduct flyover ramp marks an important step in the construction of the project restoring transportation options so the Central New York community can access neighboring areas.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “Maintaining and improving transportation infrastructure is vital for our communities to thrive. The opening of this new flyover ramp and the construction to follow on Interstate 81 is a major investment that will streamline travel, reducing traffic issues and bolstering our economy. I thank Governor Hochul for making this critical investment in Central New York’s infrastructure and look forward to the completion of this transformative project.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “The completion of this new flyover ramp marks an exciting milestone in the transformative I-81 Viaduct Project. I commend the New York State Department of Transportation, and everyone involved in making this happen. I am hopeful this will lead to safer, more efficient transportation for Central New Yorkers and all those traveling through our region.”

Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Timothy T. Burtis said, “Where better than northern Onondaga County to mark an exciting milestone – the first visible sign of success for the I-81 project. This new flyover will help drivers more easily navigate through this area and will be beneficial to all of us as Cicero, Clay and the surrounding areas enjoy significant economic development in the coming years.”

Town of Cicero Supervisor Michael Aregano said, “The project is about much more than infrastructure, it’s about making travel faster, safer, and easier for everyone who lives, works, and travels through our community. It’s about keeping Cicero moving forward — and making sure our town is prepared for the growth and opportunity ahead. I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this incredible journey toward a stronger, safer, and even more vibrant Cicero.”

