History Made (Again) in Lewiston: First Full-Body Ali Statue in the US Unveiled

Zenos Frudakis, artist, stands with the clay of the Muhammad Ali statue

No one expected the Phantom Punch to land in our quiet New England town. Join Lewiston as we turn that iconic moment into a step forward after a great tragedy.

This statue honors our roots -- immigrant, working class, tough, and our belief that something great can come from even the most unexpected places.” — Tom Platz, Lewiston community leader

LEWISTON, ME, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO: Platz Associates, Charlie Hewitt, City of LewistonWHAT: Ceremony unveiling of country’s first full-body, bronze statue of the Greatest of All Time: Muhammad AliWHEN: Sat., May 31, 2025 at 2 PMWHERE: Mill 5, 65 Main St., Lewiston, MaineMaine town to unveil first-ever full-body statue of Muhammad AliPhantom Punch legacy to re-define Lewiston’s story of renewalOn Saturday, May 31 at 2 PM, the City of Lewiston and local leaders will unveil the nation’s first full-body bronze statue of Muhammad Ali during the “Phantom Punch,” a moment that made both the fighter and the city famous. No one expected this small New England town to land such an epic fight and 60 years later, that moment is cast in bronze, honoring both Ali’s legacy and Lewiston’s place in sports history.The sculpture, created by acclaimed Philadelphia-based artist Zenos Frudakis, is also a civic statement of pride, resilience, and renewal for a city still healing from the worst mass shooting in Maine. The statue will be placed at the gateway to the city, 65 Main Street at Bates Mill No.In 1965, when major cities like Boston refused to host the controversial bout, Lewiston stepped up. In mere days, a local promoter converted the Central Maine Youth Center (now The Colisée) into a professional boxing venue. What happened next became sports legend: the “Phantom Punch,” a first-round knockout, was captured in one of the most famous sports photographs in history.“This is more than a tribute to a great athlete,” said local artist Charlie Hewitt. “It’s a recognition of resilience, transformation, and dignity.”“Ali is part of our story,” Tom Platz, community leader said. “This statue honors our roots -- immigrant, working class, tough, and our belief that something great can come from even the most unexpected places.”Now, nearly 60 years later, Lewiston is once again stepping into the ring, this time with a message of unity, reflection, and hope.# # #

