Carroll County Drug Roundup Leads to Indictments, Arrests

CARROLL COUNTY – A year-long undercover joint operation targeting illicit drug sales throughout Carroll County has resulted in more than a dozen indictments and arrests.

As a result of that diligent work, on May 5th, a Carroll County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 17 individuals. Today, special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, Bruceton Police Department, Hollow Rock Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Homeland Security Investigations canvased Carroll County and the surrounding areas in search of 17 indicted individuals. An additional six individuals were charged under State of Tennessee arrest warrants.

At the time of this release, 15 individuals had been taken into custody:

Promise Marie Hicks (DOB 05/23/1994), Atwood. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

Regina Jeanette Omahony (DOB 07/12/1971), Atwood. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000

Robert Dale Hunter (DOB 03/19/1965), Hollow Rock. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

Stacy Renee Parker (DOB 09/24/1972), Huntingdon. Two counts Simple Possession Schedule VI (Marijuana), and two counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500

Tanner Joseph Vetter (DOB 08/27/1990), McKenzie. One count Simple Possession Schedule II (Methamphetamine), and one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000

Tara Neal (DOB 01/05/1989), Hollow Rock. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $75,000

Tosha Marie Simmons (DOB 06/13/1982), McKenzie. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

Cornelius Montes Orgain (DOB 01/29/1978), McKenzie. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, one count Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana) and one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $50,000

Jacob Saulters (DOB 05/14/1990), Walnut. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

James Horton (DOB 10/29/1986), McKenzie. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). No Bond

Joseph Dominique Johnson (DOB 12/07/1992), Huntingdon. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

Michael Antonio Gilbert (DOB 05/02/1983), Waverly. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). No Bond

Michael Leon Hones II (DOB 09/10/1978), Hollow Rock. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). No Bond

Priest Weathers (DOB 01/13/1964), Huntingdon. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

William Cody Schenk (DOB 03/24/1974), Huntingdon. Two counts Simple Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana) and two counts Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500

The investigation remains active and ongoing.