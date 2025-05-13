CBP arrests Maryland man wanted on child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who had an active warrant out of Prince Georges County Police in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

On May 12, CBP officers encountered Paukhankhup Jamang, a 31-year-old-male United States citizen operating a commercial freight vehicle. Upon arriving at the primary inspection area, the driver presented his identification, and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest. The vehicle and man were taken to the secondary inspection area to verify the warrant. During secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identification of the driver and confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant out of Prince Georges County Police for Felony Possession of Child Pornography.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

“By screening all travelers entering the United States, our dedicated officers are able to intercept fugitives and bring them to justice,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Partnering with other law enforcement agencies ensures that these individuals are held accountable.”

After processing and confirming the warrant, Paukhankhup Jamang was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department who charged him as a Fugitive from Justice. Paukhankhup Jamang is currently in custody with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

