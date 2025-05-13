Quarterly numbers confirm highest U.S. Border Patrol applicants in agency history

WASHINGTON – Since President Donald Trump took office, U.S. Border Patrol has seen an unprecedented surge in interest in its mission, making it the most successful four-month recruitment stretch in the agency’s history. It’s not a coincidence that January received the highest number of USBP applicants ever recorded since the agency’s founding.

From January to April 2025, USBP received 34,650 applications, representing a 44% increase over the same four-month period in 2024. This historic spike in applicants is a direct reflection of the renewed national commitment to border security under the leadership of President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The continued surge in applications speaks volumes about the pride and purpose Americans see in joining the U.S. Border Patrol,” said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks. “We thank President Trump and Secretary Noem for their leadership and commitment to strengthening our workforce and mission readiness.”

The increase in applicants also underscores the public’s confidence in this administration’s strong enforcement priorities and the sense of purpose Americans feel in answering the call to protect the homeland.

Recruitment gains are also being driven by enhanced outreach, targeted hiring incentives, and growing interest among veterans and law enforcement professionals who bring mission-ready experience to the frontline. Securing the border will continue to be this administration’s top priority.