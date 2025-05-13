CBP Officers apprehend man hiding fentanyl internally
EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing in El Paso seized 40 grams of powdered fentanyl and 57 grams of fentanyl pills May 12. The drugs were inside three small packages concealed in the rectum of a 47-year-old male U.S. citizen pedestrian border crosser. CBP officers also seized a small quantity of methamphetamine that the man was carrying in a travel bag.
“Fentanyl is a dangerous drug, and any exposure could be deadly but when it is in a powder form the danger increases exponentially,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Not only is the smuggler at risk but so is anyone else in the vicinity if the packaging would be compromised and the powder became airborne.”
The events leading to the BOTA seizure began at approximately 1:20 a.m. when the man arrived from Mexico as a pedestrian. A CBP drug sniffing dog screening arriving pedestrians alerted officers to the presence of drugs. CBP officers located a small amount of methamphetamine wrapped in foil in a bag the man was carrying.
The man told CBP officers that he was also transporting drugs internally. He was transported to a medical facility for an exam which confirmed the presence of multiple objects internally concealed. Medical staff monitored the man and by 9:15 a.m. he had passed three bundles. The contents of the packages tested positive for fentanyl.
The man was returned to the port of entry where he was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face federal charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.
