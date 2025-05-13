HANNAH A. PEASLEE SELECTED TO RECEIVE THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD BY IAOTP

Hannah A. Peaslee will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannah A. Peaslee, Founder/CEO at HP & Co. LLC, & COO of High Net Worth Women, was recently chosen for the Presidential Award 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding successes and achievements.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their field. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improvement, advancing knowledge in the industry, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Ms. Peaslee has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in her field and the world through her professional achievements and community involvement. Ms. Hannah Peaslee will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in financial and business management, Hannah has built a reputation as a highly skilled and trusted expert in her field. Drawing on her deep expertise, she founded HP & Co., a premier business management firm, and the High Net Worth Women Institute, an empowering platform dedicated to advancing financial education for women.Her career began at a renowned financial firm in Beverly Hills, where she managed portfolios for high-net-worth clients, gaining invaluable insights into their unique needs. Recognizing untapped opportunities in this market, she launched her firm, which is dedicated to helping individuals and families manage their portfolios, businesses, and lifestyles. Hannah's unique approach to financial management, which includes crafting generational wealth plans, overseeing high-value assets, and assembling top advisory teams, sets her apart and ensures clients' financial success. Her expertise in these areas is unparalleled, making her an invaluable resource for clients seeking comprehensive financial guidance.Beyond finance, Hannah is deeply involved in business development, management, networking, and community building. Her work reflects a strong commitment to fostering meaningful, trust-based relationships and promoting financial literacy and empowerment at every level.In addition to her accomplished business management career, Hannah serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the High-Net-Worth Women Institute (HNWWI), a premier financial education platform dedicated to empowering women. HNWWI offers specialized guidance on asset classes, investment principles, and wealth management strategies while equipping participants with the tools to build effective advisory teams and cultivate supportive networks of like-minded women. Graduates of the program gain practical, actionable insights that empower them to pursue long-term financial success with confidence.Hannah is also an active member of The W Source and The XX Project—two leading networking organizations that connect and support female professionals across industries. Further demonstrating her commitment to advancing women in leadership, she serves on the board of the UC Santa Barbara Women in Leadership Executive Program, where she helps guide and mentor the next generation of female executives.Throughout her illustrious career, Hannah has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, Ms. Peaslee was awarded IAOTP's Top CEO of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. Additionally, Hannah was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square for her accomplishments. Last year, she was honored for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's 50 Fearless Leaders publication and for being named Top CEO of the Decade 2024. This year, she will receive the prestigious Presidential Award at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December.Looking back, Hannah attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to continue to grow her business and inspire others.For more information on Ms. Peaslee, please visit:Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8nNX6swb1A&t=1s For more information, please visit: www.highnetworthwomen.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.