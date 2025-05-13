Ninth Circuit Reverses Course in Second Amendment Case

An en banc panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday that the application of a federal law criminalizing the possession of a firearm by a felon to a man with no violent criminal history does not run afoul of the Constitution under the analytical framework to be applied for Second Amendment cases following U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, drawing dissent.

