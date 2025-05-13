Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,070 in the last 365 days.

Ninth Circuit Reverses Course in Second Amendment Case

An en banc panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday that the application of a federal law criminalizing the possession of a firearm by a felon to a man with no violent criminal history does not run afoul of the Constitution under the analytical framework to be applied for Second Amendment cases following U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, drawing dissent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ninth Circuit Reverses Course in Second Amendment Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more