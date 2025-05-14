The Floating Hospital Receives 1,500 Books From Bronx Science High School Students

The K-Hope Club holds book drive for second consecutive year; sends children’s books to charitable healthcare organization working with homeless families

LONG ISLAND CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Floating Hospital , a revered New York City-based non-profit organization providing healthcare services since 1866 to homeless families and families living below the poverty line, is the recipient of more than 1,500 children’s and young adults (“YA”) books thanks to the generous efforts of the K-Hope Club at Bronx Science High School. It is the second consecutive year this group of mostly Korean American teenagers have collected books for children and teenagers living in city shelters and temporary housing or are part of families living below the poverty line who may not, otherwise, afford their own books. The group is led by an enterprising honors student named Logan Tang. This year, the K-Hope Club also welcomed the addition of Logan’s sister and first-year student, Addison Tang, who procured nearly 1,000 books for the drive.“It is exceptionally moving to see teenagers dedicating so much time and effort to help out others who may be less fortunate,” points out Sean Granahan, President and General Counsel, The Floating Hospital. “Although more than half of the students at Bronx Science come from economically disadvantaged circumstances, they have the advantage of attending one of the city’s top public high schools. This program reflects a profound level of empathy, which should give us all great hope.”The books are being distributed at The Floating Hospital’s main clinic at 21-01 41st Avenue in Long Island City. They are available in the clinic’s Health Education Center on the second floor. The diverse collection includes educational, classic literature, fiction, and non-fiction selections. The K-Club meticulously sought out books relevant to younger readers through teenagers.Adds Dr. Meghan Miller, director of the Health Education Center, “Having the collection inside the center makes it easy for our younger patients to pick up books before and after their doctors’ appointments. Books can be an entry to another world where children can grow their imaginations and learn about themselves and beyond.”In addition to The Floating Hospital’s main clinic in Long Island City, there are satellite clinics in Brooklyn, and the Bronx, as well as a location at NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. A charitable non-profit healthcare organization, The Floating Hospital’s core services include primary medical care, pediatric care, dental care, optometry, podiatry, and behavioral health treatment (including therapy and medication management). It also offers chronic disease management of such conditions as asthma, diabetes, hypertension, sexually transmitted diseases, and skin conditions.More information about locations and services may be found on the website at www.TheFloatingHospital.org or by calling 718.292.8801.# # #About The Floating HospitalFounded in 1866, The Floating Hospital was one of the first pediatric healthcare charities in New York City dedicated to caring for the city’s impoverished children and their families. Today, the organization’s co-located healthcare services include primary medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare with specialists in optometry, podiatry, and infectious disease. Its primary focus is homeless families living in shelters, hotels/motels, safehouses or are doubled up with family/friends. The Floating Hospital’s “more than healthcare” offerings include free health education and shuttle transportation from approximately 400 shelters and domestic violence safe houses citywide; a dedicated life-skills program for families to help them with school enrollment, housing applications, employment applications, childcare enrollment; distribution of essentials such as food, infant and hygiene products, and seasonal clothing. It also operates a summer leadership and skills camp for homeless youth, and community clinics offering free HIV screenings and women’s health screenings. The Floating Hospital has a complete teaching kitchen and activity center where patients and community members can participate in hands-on workshops on healthy food sourcing and meal preparation, as well as other pertinent healthcare-related topics.

