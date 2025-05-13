New Audiobook Challenges Readers to 'Pass the Faith Before the Potatoes' in Bold Bid to Revive Western Values

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of dwindling trust in institutions and existential malaise, Jerome Christo Nadal ’s provocative new audiobook, Pass the Faith—Before You Pass the Potatoes (My Little Blue Book, Series Two), delivers a timely—and delightfully unconventional—prescription for Western civilization’s ills: Say Grace Before Dinner and Save Western Civilization!With the irreverent charm of a seasoned raconteur and the urgency of a historian watching Rome burn, Nadal diagnoses Western civilization as “on an expired warranty,” its moral scaffolding eroded by apathy, corporate greed, and a collective shrug toward the afterlife.Drawing from his religious schooling in New Zealand, global observations, and a rollicking survey of intellectual U-turns (even atheist thinkers are quietly rediscovering faith!), Nadal posits that the simplest of rituals—saying grace—could reignite the values that built democracies inspired scientific inquiry, and fostered human dignity.Far from a stern sermon, Pass the Faith is a whip-smart manifesto served with a side of dry humor. Nadal skewers modern absurdities—from TikTok spirituality to ethics-outsourcing parents—while offering a blueprint for cultural renewal. “When life’s grand finale is sold as a ‘Big Black Void of Nothingness,’” he quips, “don’t be shocked when people start behaving like there’s no bill to pay.” His solution? A return to gratitude, whether through traditional prayers or cheeky, custom-tailored “thank-you’s” to the “Great Architect of the Universe.”Perfect for listeners craving substance during commutes or kitchen chaos, the audiobook amplifies Nadal’s wit and wisdom with lively narration. The format mirrors his thesis: accessible, conversational, and designed to spark dinner-table debates.About the AuthorJerome Christo Nadal [Pen Name] a New Zealand-born writer and social commentator, marries decades of razor-edged observation with a nostalgist’s heart. A self-proclaimed “street-level dodger” of existential despair, Nadal now turns his pen to cultural salvation—one grace-filled meal at a time. He believes many parents are searching for a gentle way to introduce their children to the idea of an afterlife—one that isn’t rigid or prescriptive. Framing it within the broader context of Western Civilization is both truthful and honorable.".

