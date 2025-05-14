Bizos Cavallo, Verax Commodities, and Vera International Announces Partnership to Revive Sugar Interest

Partnership

New Industry Alliance Unites to Rebuild American Sugar and Empower Farmers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bizos Cavallo Enterprises LLC, Verax Commodities, and Vera Ventures today unveiled an ambitious strategic partnership aimed at reviving and significantly expanding America's sugar industry following recent mill closures and a notable decline in sugar farming operations across Texas and Montana. This groundbreaking coalition is dedicated to supporting devastated local farmers and driving substantial growth in the U.S. sugar market, targeting an increase in American sugar refining and farming capacity by approximately 350,000 metric tons annually. Over the next five years, the partners have committed to investing nearly $1 billion dollar investment into expanding the domestic sugar chain supply. This is an unprecedented initiative that represents one of the largest capital infusions in the sector's history.Central to the coalition’s strategy is Bizos Cavallo’s joint venture with the patent holders of pioneering water-cleaning technology developed over four decades. This technology uniquely achieves nearly 100% wastewater purification and converts waste into viable energy sources, representing the industry's most cost-effective and environmentally efficient solution. This innovative approach addresses the critical water shortages that recently led to the closure of mills in South Texas.“Our families have deep roots in sugar farming, making this mission profoundly personal,” remarked Elvin Thibodeaux, Founder & Managing Partner at Bizos Cavallo Enterprises. "We have engaged directly with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Governor Abbott’s office, and North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. We are thoroughly assessing opportunities to provide a sustainable future for local farmers and the broader sugar industry."Mario Tobon, CEO of Verax Commodities, whose family also has deep ties in sugar farming, emphasized, “Our commitment goes beyond business; it’s about revitalizing communities and preserving the legacy of American sugar farmers who have faced severe setbacks. We are extremely proud to be a part of this well-capitalized partnership. We’re integrating groundbreaking agricultural science and economic innovation to create lasting prosperity.”Taylor Henderson, Principal and Co-Founder at Vera International, added, “Through decades of agricultural innovation, we aim to rejuvenate rural economies, restore economic vitality, and ensure a thriving future for American farmers and their families.”About Bizos Cavallo Enterprises LLCBizos Cavallo Enterprises LLC, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a full-service advisory firm specializing in private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, strategic deal-making, and innovative financial solutions designed to optimize enterprise value. The firm actively engages in agribusiness, biosciences, sustainable agricultural technologies, and environmental advancements, positioning itself as a leader in market-driven, eco-friendly solutions.Nick C. | Media Contact:Email: nick@themediatribe.ioPhone: +1 (914) 525-6579Address: 100 Crescent Court, Suite 700, Dallas, Texas 75201Website:About Verax Commodities LLCVerax Commodities LLC, based in Shenandoah, Texas, specializes in sugar, supply chain management, and strategic resource investments, providing tailored solutions designed to enhance economic performance and market competitiveness for its partners and clients. The company focuses on serving sugar markets North Carolina and Texas.Phil G. | Media Contact:Email: gentleskp@veraxcommodities.comPhone: +1 (704) 516-2153Address: 9002 Six Pines Dr, Suite 105, Shenandoah, TX, 77380512 Domino Ct, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28205Website:About Vera International LLCVera International LLC, located in Birmingham, Alabama, is a principal investment and innovation firm dedicated to revitalizing traditional industries through strategic investments, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable operational enhancements, fostering enduring economic growth and community prosperity.Deann R. | Media Contact:Email: deann@veraventures.comPhone: +1 (205) 515-7774Address: 3595 Grandview Pkwy, Birmingham, Alabama, 35243Website:

