Understanding Your Electric Supplier Options

If you’re a Delmarva Power customer, you may have received a flyer in the mail, a telephone call, or a visit at your door offering to help you save on your electric bill. These solicitations are often associated with an electric supplier—also known as third-party supplier representatives.

In 1999, Delaware established electric choice, which means that the supply portion of electric service became deregulated. Since then customers have retained the option of choosing a third party electric supplier to fulfill that portion of their electric usage. On an annual basis, supply charges make up approximately 65% of a total electric bill for Delmarva Power customers, although the supply and distribution components of an electric bill varies monthly based on the amount of electricity you use. Electric suppliers offer a variety of incentives and pricing models to customers to suit the needs and desires of a variety of customers.

Customers that choose to contract with a third party electric supplier will still receive a bill from their utility provider (Delmarva Power). This is because Delmarva Power is responsible for the delivery of electricity to your home or business (this is referred to as the “distribution charge” on the monthly bill). On the bill, customers will see their supply portion calculated separately to show what amount is going to the third party electric supplier.

Any concerns or questions about the third-party electric supplier contract or amount owed to the supplier should be sent to the supplier.

Customers can potentially save money using an electric supplier, but should keep in mind that these rates are often variable and should read contracts thorougly.

Before switching, we encourage customers to review this list of questions to ask potential electric suppliers.

No supplier represents the State of Delaware, Public Service Commission, or Delmarva Power. Should you have questions or concerns regarding the information being presented to you, please call the Public Service Commission at 302-736-7500.