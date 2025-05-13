Rabbit’s Easter Surprise by Angela K. Myers Took Amazon by Storm, Becoming a Top Seller in Children’s Easter Books

Angela K. Myers’ Rabbit’s Easter Surprise Soars to Amazon Best Seller Rank in Children’s Eastern Religions Books

I started writing this story while watching wild rabbits outside my window” — Angela K. Myers

EVERTON, MO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rabbit’s Easter Surprise, a heartwarming children’s book by Angela K. Myers, recently soared to the top on Amazon’s Best Sellers list in the Children's Eastern Religions Books category, captivating readers of all ages with its imaginative retelling of the first Easter through the eyes of a small brown rabbit. This remarkable success solidified the book's place as a must-read this Easter season, blending history, faith, and magic into an unforgettable story for young audiences.The story introduces readers to a charming brown rabbit whose journey leads it to the tomb of Jesus during the first Easter. As a disaster strikes, the rabbit seeks refuge in the tomb, unknowingly becoming a silent witness to a world-changing event. The rabbit’s adventure unfolds into a beautiful tale of faith, love, and the magic of Easter, with a surprise ending that explains the tradition of the Easter bunny.Written and illustrated by Angela Myers, who brings personal knowledge of rabbits to her storytelling, Rabbit’s Easter Surprise offers a fresh perspective on the Easter holiday. The book connects young readers with both the biblical story of Jesus’ resurrection and the playful, whimsical tradition of the Easter bunny.Angela K. Myers' connection to the story is deeply personal. Raised on a farm in northwest Kansas, Myers spent her childhood raising baby jackrabbits, which sparked a lifelong love for the animals. Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, she crafted a tale that merges her knowledge of rabbits with the rich tradition of Easter. Myers’ background as an art teacher and her passion for storytelling shine through in this beautifully illustrated book.“I was curious why Easter bunnies were always shown as white, and from that question, the idea for this book came to life. I wanted to offer a new perspective on Easter and create a story that children could connect with and enjoy.”Since its release, Rabbit’s Easter Surprise has captured the hearts of readers everywhere. With its touching narrative, charming illustrations, and engaging writing, the book quickly became a favorite for Easter celebrations. It’s more than just a fun tale; it teaches important lessons about faith, love, and the transformative power of the Easter message.“From the very first page, my kids were hooked,” said one Amazon reviewer. “It was a beautiful story with such a unique twist on the Easter bunny. The illustrations were stunning, and the story was so heartwarming. We’ll definitely be reading it every Easter!”Rabbit’s Easter Surprise is not just a book for one Easter season; it’s a timeless story that will continue to inspire children and families for generations to come. With Angela K. Myers’ thoughtful storytelling and personal connection to the narrative, the book has become a cherished tradition in households, reminding readers of the true meaning of Easter.For more information about the author and the book, kindly visit www.angelamyersauthor.com About the AuthorAngela was raised on a farm in northwest Kansas, and her Daddy provided many baby jackrabbits for her to raise when she was young. For their FFA projects, her children raised several varieties of tame rabbits, so she is very familiar with their habits and actions.Angela received her BA from Fort Hays State University, and her M.Ed from William Woods University. After teaching PK-12 Art for 24 years at Greenfield R-IV, in southwest MO, she now helps her husband as they raise beef cattle on land once owned by his grandfather.

