AI Content Platform Hrizn Enters Public Beta to Support Automotive Dealers and Marketing Agencies

Automotive Marketers can now deploy high-quality SEO content in minutes, and automate unique accurate vehicle content with measurable results from early pilots.

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive SEO Agencies and Dealer Marketing Teams can now collaborate with AI to deploy coordinated high-quality, reader-focused helpful SEO content, automated vehicle description content, landing page content, copywriting, and social content in minutes… with measurable results from early pilots.Today, Hrizn, the first AI-powered content platform purpose-built for automotive marketing teams, officially opened its platform to the public through an Open Beta program. This next-generation solution enables ad agencies, dealer groups, and in-house marketing teams to generate optimized content at scale, including vehicle descriptions, blog articles, landing pages, Q&A content, social posts, and ad copy - all in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods.Developed specifically for the complexities of automotive retail, helpful content/AI SEO requirements, and inventory-driven SEO, Hrizn Composer eliminates content bottlenecks, ensures brand consistency, and unlocks a new level of content velocity... empowering creators to collaborate with AI to deliver their unique strategy and vision, without compromising quality. Automotive marketing software has lagged behind other industries in treating content as a strategic asset,” said Matt Copley, Co-Founder of Hrizn. “With Composer, we’re enabling marketers to break free from fragmented workflows, outsourced dependencies, and time-consuming copywriting... unlocking a new standard of efficiency, personalization, and performance.”📈 Early Results Signal a Shift in Content ROIDuring a controlled closed-beta phase across select rooftops and agency partners, Hrizn delivered fast, repeatable results:🔎 Total Keywords ranking on Page One: Dealers in the closed beta saw up to a 1247% increase.🚗 over 10,500+ unique, build accurate vehicle descriptions automatically generated and syndicated to dealer websites in the pilot🌐 up to 27% reduction in CPC on paid dynamic ads pointing to inventory pages🧠 95% time savings compared to manual article research and writing workflow🚀 up to 60% surge in organic traffic, 62% surge in engagement, and significant conversion metrics gains across key ASC conversions🔁 10x publishing cadence for blogs and landing pages🧰 Used across multi-rooftop groups, agency retainer clients, and direct-to-dealer models“The speed at which we can publish high-quality, SEO-optimized content has completely changed our operational model,” said Stephan Gronberg, Executive General Manager at Hanania Automotive Group and Hrizn Advisory Partner. “We’re able to produce a week’s worth of high quality content in an afternoon — and the consistency and technical accuracy far surpass anything we’ve seen from generic AI tools. Hrizn is clearly built for how dealers actually work.”🧠 Designed for Automotive. Built for Teams.Hrizn was created by a team of industry veterans and performance marketers who saw the gap between the power of AI and the real-world needs of automotive operations. Unlike general-purpose AI writing tools, Hrizn is:- Purpose-Built for dealer inventory, fixed ops, service, and brand-safe messaging- Agency-Ready with scalable workflows for multi-client delivery- SEO-Centric with structured output, metadata support, and performance tracking- Instantly Useful, with setup in under 10 minutes and no technical expertise required“We’re not just building another content generator,” added Copley. “We’re building an engine to help marketers create relevance, authority, and trust. All at scale, delivering a Human + AI super output, and all tied back to business results.”🎯 Open Beta Program: What’s Included?- 14-day free trial – no credit card required- Pro Enrollments get early access to new features, content types, and integrations- Priority support + agency eligibility for Hrizn’s Partner Program and Hrizn API- Designed for dealership marketing teams, local/regional/national agencies, and CMS/CRM/CDP software platforms looking to power content for multiple locationsAgencies interested in building service layers Hrizn’s content engine or building against the Hrizn API can inquire via partners@hrizn.io. Due to high demand, requests and approvals will be selective and in the order they are received.🎥 Watch the Sizzle Reel👉 Hrizn - Content Marketing Platform - Open Beta - What's on the Hrizn? - https://youtu.be/trYPs1s3vIs 📎 Media Kit & Assets🧐 Case Study🗓 AvailabilityThe Open Beta is available now at www.hrizn.io . The Open Beta is available now at www.hrizn.io . The company will begin onboarding new agencies and dealership partners through Q2, with enterprise tiers, APIs, and partner integrations rolling out later this year.About HriznFounded in 2023, Hrizn is an AI-powered content platform engineered specifically for automotive retail. With a focus on speed, scalability, and performance, Hrizn enables marketers to collaborate proactively with AI to generate high-impact, search-friendly content in minutes, not days. The company is privately held and headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

