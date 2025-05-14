Hereditary Angioedema Global Market Report 2025: Projections And Trends For The Global HAE Industry

Hereditary Angioedema Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

A notable rise has been seen in the hereditary angioedema market size in recent years. As per data, the market value will escalate from $2.62 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.84 billion in 2025, translating to a promising compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. Several factors that have contributed to this growth during the historical period include the rising prevalence of hereditary angioedema, increased investment in research and development activities, greater numbers of drug approvals, a surge in product approvals, and an upswing in disposable income.

Is the hereditary angioedema market set to witness substantial growth?

In the upcoming period, the hereditary angioedema market is predicted to witness strong growth. By 2029, the market size is expected to reach $3.93 billion with a robust CAGR of 8.4%. This predicted growth can be accredited to the escalating prevalence of rare diseases, increasing medical expenditure, mounting support from non-profit organizations, and heightened awareness about hereditary angioedema and early diagnoses. The forecast period isn’t behind in marking notable trends that include technological advancements, the advent of novel therapies, new drug launches, advancements in diagnostic tools, genetic testing, etc.

What's propelling the hereditary angioedema market forward?

The surging prevalence of rare diseases is a significant factor driving the hereditary angioedema market growth going forward. Rare diseases, also known as orphan diseases, are medical conditions that affect a small percentage of the population. The rising prevalence of these diseases is linked to various factors such as progress in medical research, changes in population demographics, and environmental impacts. Hereditary angioedema HAE, a significant rare disease, emphasizes the need for specialized treatments and awareness due to its potential for life-threatening swelling episodes. Given the rarity and genetic nature of HAE, early diagnosis and targeted therapies are crucial for effective management and improving patient outcomes.

For instance, according to Rare Disease Advisor, a US-based online resource company that serves healthcare professionals, HAE affects approximately 1 in 50,000 individuals, with prevalence estimates ranging from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 150,000 as of June 2022. In the United States alone, HAE episodes result in approximately 15,000 to 30,000 emergency room visits each year. Thus, the rising prevalence of rare diseases is indeed a key driver of the hereditary angioedema market.

Who are the key players in the hereditary angioedema market?

Major companies operating in this market include Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CSL Limited, Cipla Limited, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Pharming Group N.V., Pharvaris N.V., Astria Therapeutics Inc., CENTOGENE N.V., KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., ADARx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Lev Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What recent advancements have we seen in this market?

Major companies in the market are pioneering innovative products like oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors, aiming to provide convenient and effective on-demand treatment options for patients. These drugs block plasma kallikrein, thus preventing the excessive production of bradykinin, and are primarily used for treating hereditary angioedema. For instance, in September 2024, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, revealed that the FDA accepted its new drug application NDA for sebetralstat. This investigational oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor targets and inhibits plasma kallikrein activity, marks a new treatment approach and is intended for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks amongst both adult and pediatric patients aged 12 and up.

How is the hereditary angioedema market segmented?

The hereditary angioedema market covered in this report is segmented into the following categories:

1 By Type: Hereditary Angioedema Type I, Hereditary Angioedema Type II

2 By Treatment Type: Prophylaxis, On-demand

3 By Drug Class: C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

4 By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Oral

5 By Distribution channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By Hereditary Angioedema Type I: C1-Inhibitor Deficiency, Low C1-Inhibitor Levels, Reduced C1-Inhibitor Function

2 By Hereditary Angioedema Type II: Normal C1-Inhibitor Levels, Dysfunctional C1-Inhibitor, Genetic Mutations In SERPING1 Gene

Where is most of the hereditary angioedema market growth seen?

In 2024, North America was the largest geographical area in the hereditary angioedema market. In the forecast period, however, the fastest-growing region is likely to be Asia-Pacific. The hereditary angioedema market report covers different regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

