INTRODUCING PAMPER SUGAR SCRUB BY JSFA JENNY SIMON

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over! Say hello to softer, glowing skin with the launch of JSFA Pamper Sugar Scrub, an exceptional moisturizing and exfoliating product formulated with the finest organic ingredients. It has officially launched and is now available at the JSFA JENNY SIMON website, as well as on Amazon and Walmart Known for bringing her art and oil paintings alive through her acclaimed fashion line, Jenny Simon felt it was time to extend her creative vision into skincare, offering a product that embodies beauty, authenticity, and natural care. Born from a passion for chemical-free skincare, this natural artisanal scrub elevates self-care routines, offering a luxurious and effective solution for all skin types.Created with love in small batches, JSFA Pamper Sugar Scrub has become a weekly must-have for those who cherish radiant, silky-soft skin without compromising on natural ingredients. Carefully crafted with cold-pressed organic coconut oil, raw organic sugar crystals and lavender oil, this all-in-one scrub gently exfoliates, polishes, and moisturizes to reveal a refreshed, glowing complexion. It’s free from synthetic ingredients, parabens, and artificial fragrances—just pure, skin-loving goodness.What Makes JSFA Pamper Sugar Scrub Exceptional?• Deep Cleansing, Exfoliating & Moisturizing: The antioxidant-rich formula nourishes, polishes, hydrates, and moisturizes skin, offering a comprehensive skin care experience in a single product.• Natural Ingredients for All Skin Types: Free of chemicals and additives, it blends just three glow-enhancing ingredients - organic coconut oil, lavender oil and raw organic sugar crystals to provide a soothing and restorative effect.• Hydration-Sealing Benefits: Vitamins A and E strengthen the skin's protective barrier, leaving it deeply hydrated and moisturized.• Proudly Made in USA: Every jar is crafted in small batches with care in sunny California, using only the highest quality ingredients.JSFA Pamper Sugar Scrub’s launch marks a new chapter for its creator, whose dedication to organic skincare shines in every detail. After crafting this skincare polish in her kitchen and using it herself for years, she felt it was time to bring it to the market.Whether you’re looking to brighten dull skin, achieve a silky-smooth complexion, or indulge in a moment of self-care, JSFA Pamper Sugar Scrub is the perfect addition to your skincare routine. This exquisite scrub invites you to experience the joys of chemical-free, naturally beautiful skin, and is available now at these sites below.About Jenny Simon:For over three decades, German American artist Jenny Simon has captured the hearts of art enthusiasts worldwide with her unique ability to convey the essence of nature through her art. Today, she brings creativity to fashion, blending her unique artistic designs with stylish apparel, transforming garments and bags into wearable artful statements. Expanding her passion for beauty and well-being, Jenny now introduces a luxurious, all-natural scrub crafted to nourish and illuminate the skin. Indulge in a world where fine art, sophisticated style, and radiant self-care come together - curated by Jenny Simon.About the JSFA JENNY SIMON Brand:All of the artworks featured in the JSFA JENNY SIMON brand are derived from original oil paintings by Simon. This fashion line is dedicated to the memory of the artist's mother who was a seamstress and passed away at age 53 from cancer. Proceeds support cancer charities.

