Paradise Names Mason Moore SVP, Strategic Partnerships and Marketing

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradise Advertising & Marketing, Inc. (Paradise) is proud to announce the appointment of Mason Moore as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing. In this newly established leadership role reporting to Barbara Karasek, CEO, Moore will drive new business development, spearhead strategic agency partnership initiatives, and lead the agency’s corporate marketing efforts to support ongoing growth and innovation.

Moore, who is based in Winter Springs, Florida, brings more than 25 years of integrated marketing and communications experience across agency and corporate sectors. His extensive background includes delivering award-winning campaigns for global brands spanning multiple industries

Prior to joining Paradise, Moore served as Principal Director of Brand Strategy at Envestnet, a leading provider of financial technology solutions. There, he was responsible for the company’s enterprise brand strategy, including brand architecture, integrated marketing campaigns, and product positioning. Notably, he led Envestnet’s first-ever omnichannel brand awareness campaign, which significantly increased brand visibility, web traffic, social engagement, and media coverage.

Moore also held marketing leadership roles at GuideWell, a national health solutions company, where he led initiatives for the GuideWell Innovation Center at Orlando’s Lake Nona Medical City—home to leading healthcare and research institutions.

Earlier in his career, Moore spent more than 15 years in the agency world, including a decade at &Barr (formerly Fry Hammond Barr). He held several senior positions, including Vice President of Client Services and Vice President of Public Relations and Social Influence. Among his most notable achievements were launching strategic communications campaigns for the opening of Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando and the $450 million expansion campaign for The Peabody Orlando (now Hyatt Regency Orlando).

A graduate of the University of Central Florida (UCF), Moore is an active member of the UCF community, serving on both the Advisory Board of the Nicholson School of Communication & Media and the Alumni Engagement & Annual Giving Board of Directors. He is also a member of the Dean's Advocacy Board for the College of Health Professions and Sciences.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Mason to the Paradise team,” said Barbara Karasek, CEO and Co-Owner of Paradise. “His depth of experience and strategic mindset make him a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and evolve as an agency.”

About Paradise

Paradise is a trailblazing, award-winning marketing agency that blends digital ingenuity with data-led strategies to elevate brands, businesses, communities, and tourism economies. With a focus on creative problem-solving and forward-thinking methodologies, we craft bold, results-driven experiences that spark real, measurable growth. Headquartered in Florida, our team spans the nation, bringing a unique, hands-on approach to every project. Since our founding in 2002, Paradise has remained committed to pushing boundaries and partnering for progress. For more information, visit apartnerforgood.com.

