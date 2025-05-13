Department of Public Service Announces $22.34 Million Subaward to Vermont Housing Finance Agency for Solar for All Program

Department of Public Service is pleased to announce a $22.34 million subaward with Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) as part of the federal Solar for All Program (SFA). This funding represents over a third of Vermont's $62.45 million federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and will support affordable housing solar initiatives across the state.

Under this partnership, VHFA will award grants and loans to affordable housing developers to support installation of solar arrays on building rooftops, on-site ground-mounted arrays, or participation in larger off-site community solar installations.

"We are pleased to partner with VHFA to deliver solar options for affordable housing residents," remarked Department of Public Service Commissioner Kerrick Johnson. "Currently, towns with the highest energy burden in Vermont have the least amount of installed solar. That’s why the primary objective of this program is to deliver benefits to disadvantaged Vermonters, regardless of their dwelling status.”

"VHFA is excited to participate in this historic program," said VHFA Executive Director Maura Collins. "The program will assist our residents, who can expect to receive a long-term reduction in their utility costs or equivalent benefits. Solar power will also help affordable housing developers become part of the climate solution by offsetting the increased costs associated with heating with electricity."

In the coming months, VHFA will hold public outreach sessions with housing developers, residents, and other key stakeholders to further inform the design of the program.

Please see the full press release for more information and program details.