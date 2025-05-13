Asterwood Welcomes Dr. Jessica Farahi as New Medical Advisor

Asterwood Medical Advisor, Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Fahari

Skincare can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. That’s why we introduced Dr. Farahi as Asterwood’s new Medical Advisor.

I have personally been using Asterwood products and recommending them to my patients for a while now. Their products are clean, they're simple, they’re gentle, and they’re highly effective.” — Dr. Fahari

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asterwood , a leading clean skincare brand that delivers high-impact active ingredients in simple, clean formulas, announces the formation of a Medical Advisory Board and its first Medical Advisor, Dr. Jessica Farahi.Skincare can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. That’s why we introduced Dr. Farahi as Asterwood’s new Medical Advisor. With a passion for finding personalized solutions to skincare concerns in her practice, Dr. Farahi amplifies Asterwood’s mission to provide simple, yet highly effective products that truly work, no matter what stage of life a customer’s skin is in.As a Board-Certified Dermatologist, she will support Asterwood in continuing to develop products that are safe, effective, and truly beneficial. Dr. Fahari will also speak directly to Asterwood’s large and growing community with deep dives into ingredients, product pairings, and clear, helpful skincare advice.“This marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to deliver skincare that’s not only effective but also backed by science and expert insight,” said Alexis Strine, the brand’s Director of Product. “We can’t wait to incorporate Dr. Fahari’s insights and knowledge into our products, as well as bringing it to our community’s inboxes and feeds.”“I have personally been using Asterwood products and recommending them to my patients for a while now. Their products are clean, they are simple, they’re gentle, and they’re highly effective,” said Dr. Farahi.About AsterwoodAsterwood is a clean skincare brand focused on creating highly effective, minimal-ingredient products designed to support skin at every stage of life. Known for its concentrated, results-driven serums, the brand emphasizes performance, clarity, and ingredient integrity.For Media Requests

Meet Dr. Fahari, Asterwood's New Medical Advisor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.