HAYTI HERITAGE CENTER EMBARKS ON HISTORIC TRANSFORMATION

50th Anniversary Marks Deepened Commitment to Community and Future-Building

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The St. Joseph’s Historic Foundation Board of Directors today announced a leadership transition as the institution prepares to embark on its most transformative chapter since its founding in 1975. After twelve years of dedicated service—during which Executive Director Angela Lee expanded educational programming and safeguarded Hayti’s archives—Hayti will now welcome interim leadership to launch a bold, future-facing vision.“Angela’s leadership carried Hayti through more than a decade of critical preservation,” said Tarryn Henry, Hayti Board Chair. “Now, in the midst of our fiftieth year, we are stepping boldly into a new era—one that positions Hayti not only as a guardian of legacy, but as a generator of Black cultural and economic power at scale.”A Vision for the Next 50 YearsIn celebration of its semicentennial, Hayti will activate a five-year strategy grounded in four core commitments:Hayti as a Guardian of LegacyPreserving and honoring the cultural lineage of Durham’s Black communities—including the creation of a sprawling campus dedicated to history, culture, and community life.Hayti as an Incubator of InnovationEmpowering a new generation of Black futurists across arts, academia, and enterprise through initiatives such as a pilot Hayti Writers Workshop, artist residencies, and code academies.Hayti as a Cultural GrantmakerRedistributing resources to those shaping our collective future—from student scholars to cultural workers and visionaries—via the Hayti Futures Fund, with a goal of awarding over $1 million in grants annually by 2030.Hayti as a Member-Supported InstitutionLaunching the 1975 Sustainers, a grassroots membership model anchored in monthly contributions of $19.75—a symbolic investment in Hayti’s founding year and its future.“This moment invites responsibility—not just celebration,” said Monét Marshall, Hayti Board Member. “This isn’t a renovation—it’s a renaissance. We’re taking the radical spirit of the historic Hayti district and institutionalizing it for generations to come.”The Hayti Board is currently reviewing search firms to identify permanent executive leadership. In the interim, King Kenney—a seasoned cultural strategist and executive with deep Durham roots—will lead the development and implementation of this new vision.“We are in a crucial moment in history,” said Quay Weston, Hayti Board Member. “The Hayti Heritage Center will continue to be committed to preserving the legacy of the historic Hayti community, and we are at a critical juncture that requires us to have a bold, courageous and inspiring vision for the future. We’re committing to fund the next chapter—ensuring that, as a longstanding pillar of this community, we answer our deeper obligation: to advance Durham’s Black legacy by shaping a future rooted in our collective brilliance.”Save the DateHayti’s 50th Anniversary Gala will mark this historic milestone with an unforgettable evening of art, community, and celebration. Additional details will be released in the coming weeks.

