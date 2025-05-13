GlobalComix Announces Exclusive Launch of Cyberpink - A Neon-Powered, Music-Driven Comic Sensation

Cyberpink® GlobalComix Variant Cover Cyberpink® Cover

Empowerment Through Music

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix, the leading digital comics platform, is thrilled to announce the exclusive release of Cyberpink, a bold new comic series that blends vibrant storytelling with the pulse of live music. Musician, Author and Owner of FashionWeekOnline, Pablo Starr, is launching this high-octane journey into music and comics, where rebellion and empowerment collide.Cyberpink is set on a neon-lit Moon, where an all-girl band must navigate the chaotic clash between warring humans and robots. With its unique blend of adventure, humor, and social commentary, the series has been described as “Rick & Morty meets Blade Runner.” But what truly sets Cyberpink apart are the original songs featured throughout the series, available for streaming as readers immerse themselves in the story.Empowerment Through MusicAt its core, Cyberpink is more than just a comic, it's a celebration of women’s power in the music scene. The fierce protagonists use their music as a weapon, amplifying their voices in a world dominated by conflict. GlobalComix is proud to support stories that celebrate women’s empowerment and artistic expression, offering readers an immersive experience through Cyberpink’s daring narrative and electrifying soundtrack."Cyberpink was born during the pandemic as an escape from difficult realities – I wanted to create something positive and fun with heart, but without being preachy,” said Pablo Starr, Cyberpink creator. “Having played in bands since my teens, music has always been my form of expression and revolution. This series isn't just a comic – it's a complete multimedia experience where the songs enhance the storytelling and bring the characters to life. What excites me about partnering with GlobalComix is the opportunity to create an immersive world where readers can both see the adventure unfold and hear the music that drives it. At its core, Cyberpink celebrates the transformative power of music and friendship in the face of prejudice and division – themes that resonate just as much today as they will in our fictional 23rd century."“Pablo Starr’s approach to storytelling goes far beyond the comic page” said Will Graves, GlobalComix Head of Content. “This Cyberpink series is an exciting blend of comics, music, video, and more - packed with action, satire, and the spirit of musical rebellion. We can't wait for our community to experience it.”Join the Revolution on GlobalComixCyberpink launches exclusively on GlobalComix on Tuesday. Readers can explore the first issue, enjoy the original music tracks, and follow the epic journey of these fearless musicians as they navigate a futuristic, fractured world.For more information, visit GlobalComix.com and stay updated on social media using #CyberpinkComic.About GlobalComix:GlobalComix is the premier digital comics platform connecting creators and readers worldwide. With a vast catalog of diverse content, GlobalComix offers an accessible, creator-friendly environment for publishing and enjoying comics, manga, and more.Links:

"The Cyberpink Song (This Big Town)" Official Music Video

