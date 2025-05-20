Groundbreaking New Program Offers Christians a Dual Degree in Ministry and Business in Just Two Years

VIU President, Dr. Stan DeKovan, with happy graduate. The average age of new students is 40 years old, making VIU a global leader in adult education. Graduate says, “This program is a dream come true for busy parents and professionals.”

Transforming Christian Leadership in a Digital Age

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold step towards equipping Christian leaders for the modern world, Vision International University has launched an innovative double degree program that allows students to earn both a Bachelor’s in Ministry and a Master’s in Business and Ministry in just two years, for under $20,000, while studying only two hours a week through flexible online courses.This unique program is designed to meet the growing demand for faith-driven leaders who can effectively navigate today’s digital landscape using cutting-edge marketing and social media tools to spread the message of Christ.Aimed at future pastors, church leaders, and ministry-minded entrepreneurs, the program is the first of its kind to combine business and ministry in such an accessible, affordable and flexible format.A Revolutionary Approach to EducationThis program’s structure is revolutionary in both its content and delivery method. Students complete their undergraduate and graduate degrees simultaneously, with the coursework delivered through online classes that require only two hours per week of engagement. The program allows students to balance their education with work and ministry commitments, making it ideal for those who are already active in ministry or full-time careers.“Our mission is to prepare students to lead in both the spiritual and professional realms,” says Dr. Stan DeKovan, President of Vision International University. “The world is changing rapidly and Christian leaders need to be equipped not only with theological knowledge but also practical business skills. This program provides the perfect balance, giving students the tools they need to effectively communicate the Gospel in the digital age.”Faith, Leadership, and Marketing in the Modern WorldThe double degree program’s curriculum focuses on both ministry and business principles, with a unique emphasis on social media and marketing. Students learn how to use modern digital tools to reach new audiences, build strong online communities and effectively share the message ofChrist."Ministry is no longer confined to the pulpit or a church building. We live in a world where digital platforms are shaping how people connect, learn and grow in their faith," explains Dr. Berin Gilfillan, President of the International School of Ministry and one of the architects of VIU’s double degree program. "This program equips students with the skills to create and manage dynamic online ministries, while also providing the business acumen needed toeffectively run their organizations."An Affordable New Paradigm for Higher EducationWith guaranteed scholarships and flexible finance plans, students are able to earn both their Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in only two years for under $20,000, a staggering 90% less than the national average.The low price of tuition and two-hour weekly class schedule are major draws for many prospective students. The program’s part-time format and affordability makes higher education attainable for busy students, allowing them to simultaneously earn two degrees without interrupting their day-to-day responsibilities.“Education should empower people, not leave them drowning in debt,” says Dr. Tamara Lowe, Dean of VIU’s Business and Ministry Degree Program. “We are making it possible for more students to achieve their educational and career goals, without the financial strain that accompanies higher education.”“Many of our students are already involved in fulltime ministry or business,” Lowe says. “This structure allows them to affordably gain advanced education and new skills, without having to leave their work behind. It’s a win-win for those who are passionate about both ministry and business.”Empowering the Next Generation of Faith-Based LeadersWith the rise of digital platforms, it’s clear that the future of ministry and business is intertwined. By providing students with a cutting-edge education in both fields, Vision International University is ensuring that future Christian leaders are equipped for success in a rapidly evolving world."We are excited about this program because it reflects our commitment to developing well-rounded leaders who can make a real difference in both their faith communities and the broader business arena," says University President, Stan DeKoven. "In today’s world, effective Christian leadership requires both spiritual depth and practical expertise. This program gives students the tools they need to lead with purpose and impact."For more information about Vision International University’s Business and Ministry Double Degree Program and to apply, visit www.doubledegreeprogram.com About Vision International UniversityVision International University is a pioneer in distance learning with academic excellence. VIU offers transformative Christian education with a strong commitment to faith-based leadership. The university prepares students to serve and lead in the church, the business world, and beyond, with an emphasis on integrity and global impact. VIU holds international accreditation through ASIC, one of the world's largest international accreditation agencies.

Vision International University’s Double Degree Program

