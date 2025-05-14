Hexagon and aeShield Join Forces in Partnership to Enhance Safety Standards

aeShield and Hexagon Formalize Technology Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Process Safety

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aeShield , the global leader in digital transformation for functional safety, today formally announced its technology partnership agreement with Hexagon ’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division. The agreement enables strategic collaboration and product integration to deliver integrated digital workflows — including the digital transformation of instrument testing and safety lifecycle compliance — across the process industry.The companies share an aligned vision for digital transformation objectives and continue to explore opportunities to deliver greater value to industrial clients. As product integration gets underway, both aeShield and Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division anticipate a smooth path forward through robust, standards-based APIs and complementary platform architectures. The partnership opens the door for future alignment of aeShield process safety features across Hexagon solutions such as AcceleratorKMS, PAS IPL Assurance, j5 Operations Management, Intergraph SmartInstrumentation, HxGN SDx, and its comprehensive asset performance management solution, HxGN APM.“Our partnership with Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division represents a shared vision for transforming how industrial clients manage safety and compliance,” said Mike Scott, CEO of aeShield. “With aligned digital strategies and API-ready platforms, we’re laying the groundwork to help customers standardize compliance, reduce instrumentation costs through digital transformation, and drive compliance across the full safety lifecycle.”“Safety Instrumented Systems form a vital protection against catastrophic consequences. These systems are meticulously designed and maintained to ensure maximum reliability. However, industry has found that designing and maintaining these systems throughout their lifecycle can be challenging, requiring siloed applications and work processes,” said Mark Carrigan, Senior Vice President, Global Sales Excellence, Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division.“Hexagon’s partnership with aeShield ushers in a new era of excellence for functional safety, enabling high quality, repeatable design, best-in-class performance monitoring and effective work processes throughout the lifecycle.”Today’s announcement marks the next phase of joint customer engagement, as both companies build on proven interoperability and shared industry leadership to further streamline instrumented protection layer (IPL) assurance, advance the digital transformation of instrument testing, and enhance safety-critical decision making.About aeShieldaeShield delivers the process industry’s most advanced platform for digital transformation in process and functional safety — including the digital transformation of instrument testing and compliance workflows. With deployments in over 40 countries and 280+ facilities, aeShield enables full IEC 61511 compliance, real-time analytics, and closed-loop lifecycle management of safety instrumentation systems.About HexagonHexagon is the global leader in precision technologies at any scale. Its digital twins, robotics and AI solutions are transforming the industries that shape our reality.Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division helps clients design, construct, and operate more profitable, safe, and sustainable industrial facilities. It empowers customers to unlock data, accelerate industrial project modernization and digital maturity, increase productivity, and move the sustainability needle.Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.