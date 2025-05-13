iAnimate Alumni Meg Grube Animates Her Way to ILM and the Big Screen

iAnimate alumni Meg Grube joins ILM as Senior Animator iAnimate.net Online Animation Training and Workshops iAnimate.net's Early Enrollment

iAnimate.net celebrates alumna Meg Grube, who has become a Senior Animator at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM).

Two months after completing iAnimate’s Feature Animation program, I got a call for a 6-week contract at a VFX house that turned into a three-year gig, and I have been an animator ever since.” — Meghan Grube

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iAnimate.net proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of alumna Meg Grube, who has ascended to the role of Senior Animator at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). With a portfolio that includes high-profile projects such as Lilo & Stitch (2025), A Quiet Place: Day One (2024), Twisters (2024), Transformers One (2024), Alien: Romulus (2024), KISS New Era Tour (2023), and Candy Cane Lane (2023), Meg's journey exemplifies the heights iAnimate graduates can reach.Meg's path to success began after completing iAnimate’s Feature Animation program. Reflecting on her career trajectory, she shares:"Two months after completing iAnimate’s Feature Animation program, I got a call for a 6-week contract at a VFX house that turned into a three-year gig, and I have been an animator ever since."Her dedication and talent have led her to contribute to some of the most anticipated films in recent years, and she is currently working on an upcoming feature film set to release in 2026.Meg's story is a testament to the effectiveness of iAnimate's training programs in preparing animators for successful careers in the industry. Her accomplishments continue to inspire current and prospective students alike.Early Enrollment Now Open for iAnimate’s July 7, 2025 TermiAnimate.net is excited to announce that early enrollment is now open for the upcoming term starting on July 7, 2025. Aspiring animators have the opportunity to receive hands-on mentorship from top industry professionals and elevate their animation skills to new heights. Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today.For more information and to apply, visit iAnimate.net.About iAnimate.netFounded in 2010, iAnimate.net is a premier online animation school offering specialized workshops to equip aspiring and professional animators with industry-relevant skills. With courses led by seasoned animators from top studios like Pixar, DreamWorks, Disney, and Bungie, iAnimate provides hands-on training in Feature Animation, Creature Animation, Game Animation, Maya, Motion Capture, and more. Through personalized mentorship, real-world projects, and a focus on storytelling and performance, iAnimate empowers students to build professional demo reels and advance their careers in animation. Learn more at https://ianimate.net/ For media inquiries, please contact:Mark GonzaAssistant Community Managermark.g@ianimate.net

iAnimate.net Podcast with Meghan Grube

