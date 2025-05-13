Knowledge Graph Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Knowledge Graph Market Outlook 2025–2034: Size, Growth Drivers, Trends & Competitive Landscape Insights

It will grow to $3.69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The knowledge graph market size has grown exponentially in recent years, escalating from $1.31 billion in 2024 to an expected $1.62 billion in 2025. This marks a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.2%. Much of this growth in the historic period can be traced back to escalating data complexity, the rise of big data, increased enterprise adoption, the expansion of semantic search, and enhanced data integration needs.

What is the forecast for the knowledge graph market in the coming years?

The knowledge graph market size is predicted to experience exponential growth in the forthcoming years. It is projected to hit $3.69 billion in 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be linked to the swift adoption of artificial intelligence, expansion of IoT, surging demand for real-time insights, a multiplying digital transformation, and the escalating need for data governance. Notable trends observed during the forecast period include integration with LLMs, automated knowledge extraction, advancements in AI, real-time knowledge updates, and a growing demand for explainable AI.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=22029&type=smp

What is the key driver behind such exponential growth in the knowledge graph market?

The rapid growth in data volume and complexity is anticipated to fuel the surge of the knowledge graph market. Data volume signifies the total amount of data created, while data complexity indicates the challenges in organizing and understanding data due to its widespread variety and connections. The increasing data volume can be traced back to the extensive use of the internet and digital devices, which constantly yield vast volumes of information. Knowledge graphs address this surge in large and complex data volumes by organizing information into interconnected entities and relationships, streamlining data retrieval, integration, and analysis. For instance, a report by The Linux Foundation, a US-based non-profit consortium, disclosed in December 2022 that data growth for an average end-user organization had leaped to 2,208 TB, indicating a 215.43% increase - almost tripling the 700 TB noted in 2021. Therefore, the speedy expansion in data volume and complexity accelerates the growth of the knowledge graph market.

Who are the prominent players in the knowledge graph industry?

The influential companies operating in the knowledge graph market include Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Altair Engineering Inc., Neo4j Inc., DataStax Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Cambridge Semantics Inc., ArangoDB GmbH, TigerGraph Inc., Ontotext AD, Stardog Union Inc., Fluree PBC, Semantic Web Company GmbH, Datavid Limited, OpenLink Software Inc., Bitnine Co. Ltd., Franz Inc., Diffbot Technologies Corporation, and Redis Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/knowledge-graph-global-market-report

What are the emerging trends in the knowledge graph industry?

Major corporations in the knowledge graph market are placing their focus on artificial intelligence integration. This includes the integration of knowledge graphs with data lakehouse technology to improve data processing, scalability, and insights by incorporating diverse data types. Data lakehouse technology is a system that combines the storage capacity of a data lake with the organization of a data warehouse, enabling businesses to store, manage, and analyze all types of data on a single platform. A recent example can be seen in March 2023, Kobai Inc., a US-based software company, launched kobai saturn, the first knowledge graph designed to employ data lakehouse architecture for enhanced scalability and efficiency. Kobai saturn unifies all data use cases into a single semantic layer, augmenting accessibility to information and improving decision-making. This integration permits businesses to combine structured knowledge graphs with the flexibility of data lakehouses, bolstering data processing and insights.

How is the knowledge graph market segmented?

The knowledge graph market is segmented as follows –

1 By Type: General Knowledge Graph, Industry Knowledge Graph

2 By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4 By Application: Data Analytics And Business Intelligence, Data Governance And Master Data Management, Infrastructure And Asset Management, Process Optimization And Resource Management, Product And Configuration Management, Risk Management, Compliance, And Regulatory, Virtual Assistants, Self-Service Data, And Digital

5 By End-User: Healthcare, E-Commerce And Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Government, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

As for subsegments:

1 By General Knowledge Graph: Semantic Search, Recommendation Systems, Virtual Assistants, Question Answering Systems

2 By Industry Knowledge Graph: Healthcare Knowledge Graphs, Financial Knowledge Graphs, Retail Knowledge Graphs, Telecom Knowledge Graphs, Manufacturing Knowledge Graphs, Media And Entertainment Knowledge Graphs, Legal And Compliance Knowledge Graphs

Which regions lead in the knowledge graph market?

Interestingly, North America emerged as the largest region in the knowledge graph market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the knowledge graph market report comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semantic-knowledge-graphing-global-market-report

Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-global-market-report

Geophysical Data Sales Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geophysical-data-sales-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.