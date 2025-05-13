Sevier County Schools Earn Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Awards for Voter Registration 

May 12, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has presented Northview Senior Academy and Sevier County High School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Northview Senior Academy’s and Sevier County High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at both schools and the Sevier County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Congratulations to Northview Senior Academy and Sevier County High School on earning Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Awards,” said Sevier County Administrator of Elections Nathan Whaley. “These students have demonstrated to all of us that they are ready to lead our community and state through their commitment and dedication to becoming civically engaged. We are incredibly proud of their fantastic achievements as part of this program, and they have given all of us hope for a bright future.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

###