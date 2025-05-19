Lightstate Secures Planning Permission for Landmark Smart Energy Hub in Paving the Way for the UK’s Net Zero Future

At Lightstate, we are proud and excited to have reached this important milestone. Our vision is to bring the promise of EV to all drivers through exceptional service and beautiful design.” — Alex Hearn

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightstate , the visionary energy technology company reshaping the future of mobility, has officially secured planning permission to build its inaugural Lightstation, a pioneering Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Energy Hub near Whittington in Worcestershire. Strategically positioned along the A4440 to serve residents of Worcester and commuters of the M5, this flagship development marks the beginning of a bold national rollout designed to redefine public EV infrastructure through a fusion of intelligent energy technologies and visionary architecture.The Whittington Lightstation represents a transformative leap in the UK’s journey towards clean mobility. The site will be exclusively equipped with state-of-the-art Ultra-Rapid charging technology, with every element of the Lightstation’s design focused on guaranteeing a best-in-class experience and redefining drivers’ expectations in this sector.Lightstate’s customer-centric approach fuses architecture, design and technology giving drivers an experience that is above and beyond traditional EV charging and combustion engine refuelling.At its core is an underlying philosophy that sets this development apart; an ambitious fusion of smart grid utilisation, onsite battery storage, and embedded solar generation—integrated seamlessly into a purpose-built structure that reimagines the aesthetic and delivers on the optimistic, futuristic promise of EV ownership."The design was considered in the context of creating a positive environment, aligning with the principle that advice in the NPPF, which states that the creation of high-quality, beautiful and sustainable buildings and places is fundamental to what the planning and development process should achieve.”Wychavon Council, April 24th, 2025, Decision Notice to Lightstate™ Limited.From the curved canopy embedded with photovoltaic panels to the thermal efficiency of its materials, every design element of the Lightstation reflects a commitment to innovation and sustainability.“At Lightstate, we are proud and excited to have reached this important milestone. Our vision is to bring the promise of EV to all drivers through exceptional service and beautiful design. We are looking forward to delivering on this promise and serving the drivers of Worcestershire for many years to com,e” Alex Hearn, CEO & Founder.Lightstate’s proprietary architecture and integrated renewables technology ensure that the hub does not merely reduce its carbon footprint—it actively reduces demand on the local grid, using real-time energy optimisation to balance supply and demand. The entire site will be powered by 100% renewable energy, affirming Lightstate’s mission to inspire and deliver a combustion-free tomorrow.Lightstate’s mission is to design and scale the world’s most customer-centric energy hubs and continually raise the bar to accelerate clean mobility. We are passionate about building a world that is more bold and beautiful, inspiring the path to net zero and creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

