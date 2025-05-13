Rocket Software Unveils Innovations to Scale IT Impact Through Resilience, Automation, and AI-Powered Agility

New capabilities improve developer workflows, streamline operations, and fortify IT systems without added complexity

WALTHAM, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced powerful new innovations to its Skills and Efficiency solutions, designed to help enterprises scale IT operations, close the IT skills gap and improve developer experience with intelligence and precision. New product features include automation, productivity-focused tools, and optional AI-driven capabilities, supporting faster development, stronger system performance, and greater IT resilience without adding layers of complexity and risk. By making it easier for developers and infrastructure teams to work more efficiently, the company continues to support businesses in their IT modernization initiatives and transformation journeys.

These latest innovations from Rocket Software empower customers to:

Today’s organizations face shifting customer expectations, ongoing talent shortages, and complex hybrid IT environments. That’s why boosting resiliency and agility, especially in mission-critical systems, is a strategic imperative. To meet these challenges, many are turning to AI, automation, and other emerging technologies. According to McKinsey, companies that successfully adopt agile practices can achieve up to 30% gains in efficiency, customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and overall performance. And with IT downtime costing more than $5 million per hour in high-risk industries, strengthening infrastructure resilience is now a critical need.

“IT teams are facing unprecedented demands to deliver more while balancing innovation with operational resilience,” said Phil Buckellew, President, Infrastructure Modernization Business Unit at Rocket Software. “These advancements directly address today’s critical needs – closing the IT skills gap, improving operational efficiency, and enabling modernization without disruption. By aligning cutting-edge technology with business goals, we empower IT leaders to simplify their operations, accelerate business outcomes, and future-proof their organizations, without additional risk.”

“One of the most pressing challenges facing enterprise IT teams today is the ability to address the IT skills gap while modernizing core systems and scaling operations,” said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps, IDC. “AI is a powerful tool that allows IT to effectively align itself to the business by delivering greater insights and efficiency.”

Rocket Software’s approach to enabling IT modernization while reducing the risk of disruption is at the heart of its product development strategy. These advancements reflect the company’s commitment to delivering customer value through innovation, evidenced by the introduction of new optional capabilities for both developers and infrastructure teams, including:

Rocket® TMON ™ : Proactively identifies mainframe performance issues and anomalies before they impact operations using AI-powered analytics, machine learning, and KPI measurement to proactively identify performance issues and anomalies before they impact operations.

Proactively identifies mainframe performance issues and anomalies before they impact operations using AI-powered analytics, machine learning, and KPI measurement to proactively identify performance issues and anomalies before they impact operations. Rocket® Zena™ : Empowers non-technical users to automate processes independently, resulting in reduced reliance on IT intervention.

Empowers non-technical users to automate processes independently, resulting in reduced reliance on IT intervention. Rocket® EDX : Makes document management and search faster and easier with natural language input, done via voice or text.

Makes document management and search faster and easier with natural language input, done via voice or text. Rocket® Rapid Data Recovery : Reduces downtime through single point in time data recovery.

Reduces downtime through single point in time data recovery. Rocket® MultiValue Developer Assistant : Streamlines the generation, autocompletion, and explanation of MV BASIC code, speeding up time to productivity for new developers from months to weeks.

Streamlines the generation, autocompletion, and explanation of MV BASIC code, speeding up time to productivity for new developers from months to weeks. Rocket® Uniface® Developer Assistant : Helps users navigate Uniface documentation, learn the platform faster, generate and explain ProcScript code, and enhance code clarity with comments and plain-language explanations.

For more information on these product updates, click here.

To explore the full list of innovations and access additional product-specific information, visit the company’s website here.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,200 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

