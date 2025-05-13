Walme Launches $WLM Token Sale to Power the Next Generation of All-in-One Web3 Finance

PRAGUE, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walme, the all-in-one Meta-Core Wallet redefining how users interact with money across fiat, crypto, cards, and DAOs, has officially launched the public pre-sale of its $WLM token. Running from May 7 to July 9, the sale marks a critical milestone ahead of Walme’s European rollout and product launch later this year. With over 250,000 users already on the waitlist and a fully regulated foundation in the EU, Walme is positioning $WLM not just as a token — but as the utility core of a new kind of financial experience.





Imagine landing in a new city. You've got your bank card in your pocket, a crypto wallet on your phone, a payment app, an exchange interface, and encrypted messenger.

You open five different apps just to pay for a coffee, send $20 to a friend, and maybe swap some SOL, write a message to your college. Different logins, different interfaces, different fees.

Now imagine this instead:

You open one app. And everything’s already there.

That’s exactly what Walme is — a Web3 app that doesn’t try to “disrupt banks” but simply asks:

Why are we still managing money harder than it has to be?

Not just another wallet. A rethinking of personal finance

Web3 is full of tools. But very few actual products. MetaMask? Just a key manager. Trust Wallet? Another interface. Walme goes further. It's what the team calls a Meta-Core Wallet: a single command center for every form your money can take — fiat, crypto, cards, even DAOs. It doesn’t stop there.

The feature that stands out the most?

Sending crypto directly inside a chat. Like sending an emoji to girlfriend — but instead of a love Emoji, it’s 100 USDT or more.

Not just a concept — it’s already here

Unlike many crypto projects that live on pitch decks and Medium posts, Walme is already on track:

Over 18 blockchains integrated

Virtual & physical cards ready for issue

Full licensing structure in the EU (Walme is a registered VASP)

MVP is in final testing

Global access is planned, but the first real-world rollout will start in Europe — where the infrastructure is already in place. And here’s the kicker — over 250,000 real users have already joined the Waitlist . They’re completing tasks, climbing the leaderboard, and actively preparing for launch. This isn’t just a “soon” page — it’s a living, breathing community.

$WLM: A token that actually does something

Let’s be honest: 2021 was all about tokens with no product. But 2025?

It’s the year utility makes a comeback.

Walme says it plainly:

We didn’t launch $WLM to be traded. We launched it to power something real.

$WLM is not just a currency. It’s a utility key inside the Walme ecosystem:

Unlocks premium features

Reduces swap, card & transfer fees

Enables chat-based crypto payments & DAO access

Gives governance rights over Walme’s treasury

Powers buyback & burn mechanics

Eligible for staking

This isn’t farming for farming’s sake — it’s a long-term user engagement engine.



Token sale is live — and this is the best moment to join

The Pre-Sale of Walme’s token just launched:

Price: $0.004

Stage Bonus: up to 30%

Volume Bonus: up to 15%

Referral Bonus: 5%

Min contribution: $50

Dates: May 7 - July 9

TGE: October 2025

Vesting: 6-month cliff + 12-month linear unlock

Total supply: 10B tokens



Only 7% of $WLM supply is allocated to early investors. And the vesting ensures long-term alignment — no sudden dumps, no overnight exits. This is token distribution with structure. Not chaos.

So what Walme really is?

It’s not “just another wallet.” It’s not a bank killer. It’s not even just a crypto app.

Walme is what happens when you stop trying to patch together five different tools — and build one coherent product for how we use money today.

Think Gmail for your inbox.

Think Spotify for your music.

Think Walme for your finances.

Contact:

Serhii Brok

info@walme.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4ab2397-fc3b-475d-8891-828bc5f96060

Walme Finance Walme Finance

