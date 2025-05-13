Kazakhstan establishes the first National Committee for the International Volunteer Year 2026

In a significant step towards encouraging global volunteer action for the International Volunteer Year (IVY) 2026, the Republic of Kazakhstan has established the world’s first National Organizing Committee. This committee will lead the national efforts for IVY 2026.

The committee was formally launched in Astana on 12 May 2025, in a meeting attended by government officials, civil society representatives, private sector, and Toily Kurbanov, Executive Coordinator of United Nations Volunteers (UNV).

Kazakhstan initiated the intergovernmental process that led to the UN General Assembly’s adoption of resolution 78/127, proclaiming 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

Kazakhstan is taking a bold step by forming the first National Organizing Committee in the lead up to the International Volunteer Year 2026. By utilizing the power of volunteerism, Kazakhstan is turning global promises into real, impactful actions on the national stage." Toily Kurbanov, UNV Executive Coordinator.

The committee will coordinate efforts to promote volunteerism across sectors and regions of Kazakhstan, aligning its activities with the global vision for IVY 2026. With the establishment of this new committee, the national strategy for implementing IVY 2026 has officially commenced. During the launch event, participants highlighted the significance of inclusive, locally driven approaches that create opportunities for individuals to contribute to the common good.

By forming the first committee, Kazakhstan inspires other Member States to follow suit. UNV will continue working closely with partners at all levels to support the implementation of IVY 2026 worldwide.

The first meeting of the IVY 2026 National Organizing Committee in Astana, Kazakhstan, May 2025.