Brushes of Honor: PAINT CORPS® of Tampa Launches $10,000 Paint Project Giveaway for Local Heroes

PAINT CORPS® Tampa offers $10K painting service giveaway to local heroes (veterans, first responders, teachers, nurses). Nominations open through June 31.

This is our way of saying thank you to the people who put others first every day. As a veteran-owned and operated company, service is in our DNA — and we’re honored to give back.” — Burgess Perry

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAINT CORPS, a veteran-exclusive painting company, is proud to announce its “Brushes of Honor” campaign — a heartfelt giveback initiative recognizing the everyday heroes who serve and strengthen the Tampa Bay community.Throughout the month of June 2025, PAINT CORPSof Tampa is giving away a FREE professional paint project — valued up to $10,000 — to a deserving veteran, first responder, police officer, nurse, or teacher in the Tampa area. The winner will have the choice of a full interior or exterior paint job, cabinet refinishing project, roof coating, or epoxy flooring service.“This is our way of saying thank you to the people who put others first every day. As a veteran-owned and operated company, service is in our DNA — and we’re honored to give back to those who give so much,” said a representative from PAINT CORPSof Tampa.If the selected project exceeds $10,000 in value, PAINT CORPSmay charge for any additional work beyond that amount.How to Enter:Share the official giveaway post on your Facebook timelineComment the word “GIVEBACK” on the postSubmit a nomination form here:🗓️ Deadline to Enter: June 31, 2025🎉 Winner Announced: July 13, 2025, on Facebook and contacted directlyThis giveaway is part of PAINT CORPS’ continued mission to serve both its clients and the community with honor, integrity, and excellence.For more about the company and its services, visit www.paintcorps.com

