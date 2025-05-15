Brushes of Honor: PAINT CORPS® of Tampa Launches $10,000 Paint Project Giveaway for Local Heroes
PAINT CORPS® Tampa offers $10K painting service giveaway to local heroes (veterans, first responders, teachers, nurses). Nominations open through June 31.
Throughout the month of June 2025, PAINT CORPS® of Tampa is giving away a FREE professional paint project — valued up to $10,000 — to a deserving veteran, first responder, police officer, nurse, or teacher in the Tampa area. The winner will have the choice of a full interior or exterior paint job, cabinet refinishing project, roof coating, or epoxy flooring service.
“This is our way of saying thank you to the people who put others first every day. As a veteran-owned and operated company, service is in our DNA — and we’re honored to give back to those who give so much,” said a representative from PAINT CORPS® of Tampa.
If the selected project exceeds $10,000 in value, PAINT CORPS® may charge for any additional work beyond that amount.
How to Enter:
Share the official giveaway post on your Facebook timeline
Comment the word “GIVEBACK” on the post
Submit a nomination form here:
https://forms.gle/Q1qzgEuaUFuBkCD3A
🗓️ Deadline to Enter: June 31, 2025
🎉 Winner Announced: July 13, 2025, on Facebook and contacted directly
This giveaway is part of PAINT CORPS®’ continued mission to serve both its clients and the community with honor, integrity, and excellence.
For more about the company and its services, visit www.paintcorps.com.
Burgess Perry
PAINT CORPS of Tampa
+1 813 520-6096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.