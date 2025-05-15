Engineering Precision Meets Artistic Vision: Kanger Lawns Launches New Digital Experience

Kanger Lawns Logo Lawn Care Omaha Landscaping Omaha Water Feature Omaha Cody & Libby Kanger

OMAHA , NE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanger Lawns , a premier water feature and landscaping company founded by mechanical engineer Cody Kanger, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website and brand identity. The digital transformation reflects the company's growth from a high school venture to a leading outdoor living specialist in the Omaha metropolitan area.The new website, kangerlawns.com, showcases the unique blend of engineering expertise and artistic creativity that has become the hallmark of Kanger Lawns since its establishment in 2016. The digital platform was developed in partnership with Search Click Grow to create an immersive experience that mirrors the company's commitment to excellence in outdoor space transformation."This new digital presence represents more than just a website refresh," said Cody Kanger, founder and CEO of Kanger Lawns. "It's a reflection of our journey from my early days as a mechanical engineering student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to creating custom water features and outdoor spaces that bring joy to families across Omaha, Papillion, and Gretna."The redesigned platform highlights the unique background of its founders. Cody Kanger, who holds both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics from UNL, brings technical precision to every project. His experience, ranging from CNH Industrial to the Nebraska Tractor Test Lab, has been instrumental in developing innovative approaches to water feature design and landscape architecture.Working alongside Cody is his wife, Libby Kanger, whose artistic background and teaching experience have been crucial in shaping the company's aesthetic vision. As co-owner, Libby's creative influence can be seen throughout the new brand identity, from logo design to customer education initiatives."We wanted our digital presence to reflect both the technical excellence and artistic beauty that defines our work," said Libby Kanger. "The new website serves as a virtual showcase of our commitment to creating sustainable, beautiful outdoor spaces that families can enjoy for years to come."The website features an extensive portfolio of the company's signature projects, highlighting their specialized services:Custom water features that combine engineering precision with artistic designEco-friendly system installations with automatic water treatment solutionsInnovative lighting designs for 24-hour outdoor enjoymentComprehensive lawn care and landscaping servicesSpecialized winter services including snow removal and holiday lightingRecent client Whitney shared her experience: "The attention to detail that Kanger Lawns is known for is evident in everything they do. They transformed our property with the same level of care and precision that's reflected in their new brand identity."The company's commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship is prominently featured throughout the new platform. Visitors can explore detailed information about their eco-friendly approaches to water feature maintenance and lawn care, emphasizing the company's dedication to environmental responsibility."As we've grown from servicing a few neighborhoods to becoming a trusted name across the Omaha metro area, our core values have remained unchanged," Cody Kanger explained. "Every project, whether it's a complex water feature installation or regular lawn maintenance, receives the same level of engineering precision and attention to detail."The new website also highlights Kanger Lawns' community involvement and media recognition, including multiple features on KMTV - 3 News Now for their winter services and business adaptability during challenging weather conditions.Looking ahead, Kanger Lawns plans to continue expanding their services while maintaining the personalized attention that has become their trademark. The company serves residential clients throughout Omaha, Papillion, Gretna, La Vista, Elkhorn, and Ralston, NE, from their headquarters at 17406 Storage Road, Bay F, Omaha."This digital transformation represents our commitment to growing alongside our community while maintaining the personal touch of a family-owned business," said Cody Kanger. "We're excited to showcase our work in a way that helps homeowners envision the possibilities for their outdoor spaces."For more information about Kanger Lawns or to schedule a consultation, visit kangerlawns.com or call (402) 301-6170. The company offers free quotes and consultations Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.About Kanger LawnsFounded in 2016 by Cody Kanger, a mechanical engineer with a passion for outdoor design, Kanger Lawns specializes in creating custom water features, comprehensive lawn care, and innovative landscaping solutions. The company combines engineering precision with artistic vision to transform outdoor spaces throughout the Omaha metropolitan area. As a family-owned and operated business, Kanger Lawns remains committed to delivering personalized service and exceptional results for every client.

