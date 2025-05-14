Global Deeptech Conference at OIST in Okinawa, Japan Opens Startup Pitch Applications for Entrepreneurs

Unlocking Japan’s Deep Tech Startup Frontier—Apply Now to Pitch Your Startup on a Global Stage

With a strong focus on healthcare and sustainability, Startup Elevate 2025 is structured to maximize strategic engagement:🔬 Pitch Elevate: High-potential startups pitch to secure funding and partnerships🎙 Panel Elevate: Investor and thought leader-led discussions on emerging deep tech trends and market outlook📌 Poster Elevate: Research showcase supporting promising early-stage startups and ground-breaking ideas🤝 Network Elevate: Facilitated matchmaking between startups, corporates, and investorsThis curated, high-touch experience ensures efficient, meaningful connections within Japan’s high-growth innovation ecosystem, including startups, investors, and corporates! Recognized as Japan’s #1 institution for research impact (by Nature Index, normalized), OIST offers a dynamic startup ecosystem backed by world-class labs and researchers Strategic programs bridging science and industry Direct access to high-potential ventures in healthcare and sustainability Healthcare: Deeptech startups advancing human health—including drug discovery and biotech, medical devices, Software as a Medical Device/ Digital Therapeutics, neuroscience, bioinformatics, and longevity/aging scienceSustainability: Deeptech startups that contribute to planetary sustainability—including those working on new energy, decarbonization, carbon capture and storage (CCS), carbon utilization, blue carbon, alternative agri- and foodtech, watertech, regenerative agri-/aquaculture, and climate adaptation technologies—as well as foundational technologies that support sustainable deeptech, such as synthetic biology and quantum computing. Japan is uniquely positioned to lead in deep tech innovation:💰 $183.5 billion USD invested in R&D (2023) – Ranking #3 globally (*1)🧠 15 of the world’s top 50 PCT patent filers are Japanese companies (*2)🧪 #2 globally in Nobel Prizes for natural sciences (since 2000) (*3)References:(1) WIPO, “PCT Yearly Review 2024”(2) JVCA, “Japan’s Rapidly Growing Startup Market” (September 2023)(3) The Nobel Prize, Quick FactsWith increased government support, corporate R&D, and a surge in CVC activity, Japan’s deep tech ecosystem is poised for rapid growth in investment and collaboration. Startup Elevate is by invitation only. Interested investors, corporates, and partners are encouraged to apply. Upon reviewing the applications, the Startup Elevate 2025 Secretariat will selectively extend an official invitation. For startups, there will be an additional interview process for selection.📅 Dates:September 29 (Mon) – Healthcare DaySeptember 30 (Tue) – Sustainability Day📍 Location: Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), Japan📩 Contact: info@lifetime-ventures.com🌐 Website: https://lifetime-ventures.com/startup-elevate Join us in Okinawa and gain early access to Japan’s most promising deep tech ventures ecosystem! ONNA VILLAGE, OKINAWA, JAPAN, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifetime Ventures proudly announces OIST-Lifetime Startup Elevate 2025 (Startup Elevate 2025), an exclusive conference aimed at accelerating global investment into Japan’s deep tech ecosystem. The conference will be held in collaboration with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST).Scheduled for Sep 29-30, 2025, Startup Elevate 2025 will be hosted at OIST’s world-renowned campus in Okinawa, Japan, offering a unique convergence of cutting-edge research, venture-ready startups, and top-tier investors from across the globe.Applications:✅️ For Startups: https://forms.gle/dxxN26mAsjHeDS2t5 ✅️ For companies interested in sponsoring this event: https://forms.gle/wjxKue4y2S9vMb8V9

