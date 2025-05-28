'Stabilize in Showers, Set in Seconds': FULLOT Launches Inovative Shower Chairs to Elevate Bathing Safety & Comfort

Triangle Series H-Shape Series Square Series

Intertek-Certified Stability, Up to 550 lbs Weight Capacity, Tool-Free Assembly & Ergonomic Design for Safe and Comfortable Full-Scene Bathing Solution

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FULLOT, a care-driven brand designed to support both users and caregivers, has launched 3 series of shower chairs, engineered to deliver enhanced structural stability and support (Intertek-certified up to 550 lbs), tool-free installation (set in seconds), and ergonomic designs for sitting pressure relief. The new collection addresses the diverse needs of aging adults, post-surgery recovery, and individuals with limited mobility, offering a user-centric design that combines safety, ergonomic support, and easy assembly.Safer Showers, Convenient Life: Shower Chair Enhances Safety and Independence in the BathroomFor older adults and individuals with limited mobility, or anyone who finds excessive movement painful or difficult, the bathroom can be one of the most hazardous areas in the home. Slippery surfaces significantly increase the risk of falls — an issue that can lead to getting bumps, bruises, other serious injuries even ending up in the hospital. Using a shower chair or bath chair helps to increase safety by decreasing the chance of falling by providing a secure area in a slippery shower or bath. FULLOT well-designed shower chairs offer stable, reliable support, empowering users to bathe with enhanced safety, comfort, and confidence. By reducing the risk of slips and promoting convenience, FULLOT shower chairs help users regain a sense of independence and improve overall quality of life.Stabilize in Showers, Set Up in Seconds.FULLOT's latest shower chair lineup—including the Triangle Series, H-Shape Series, and Square Series—is built on two core principles: enhanced stability and effortless assembly. Engineered with user safety and convenience in mind, each model is thoughtfully designed to meet the daily needs of seniors and individuals with limited mobility.This series introduces four key upgrades:·A reinforced frame, Intertek-certified for added reliability.·Widened and thickened aluminum legs (1.4 mm upper tubes, 3.5 mm lower tubes) to increase strength and load-bearing capacity.·A durable, injection-molded seat that ensures long-term comfort and moisture resistance.·A tool-free, quick-assembly design that allows users or caregivers to set up the chair easily.·Ergonomic seat surface for thigh pressure relief.·The seat surface with drainage holes avoids pooling.From structure to setup, every detail is made to simplify bathing while restoring confidence, comfort, and independence.Key Features by Series:Triangle Series·Ideal for tight bathrooms, corner shower chairs are the space-saving choice.·Streamlined parts for easy and tool-free assembly in 9 seconds.H-Shape Series (With/Without Backrest)·Reinforced X-frame structure & Intertek-tested up to 550 lbs. (With/Without Backrest)·Ergonomic H-shaped seat for tailbone pressure relief & easy personal hygiene. (With/Without Backrest)·The backrest offers additional support & seated stability, helping reduce fatigue during longer bathing sessions. (With Backrest)Square Series (Entry-Level, With Backrest)·Intertek-tested up to 500 lbs.·Large square seat surface offers enhanced comfort and stability, catering to users who require more sitting space.About FULLOTFULLOT is a brand dedicated to nursing equipment. Aligned with "Living Better, Together," FULLOT enhances the quality of life and happiness for both those receiving care and their caregivers through high-quality auxiliary and nursing products. Each FULLOT product is thoughtfully designed to promote dignity and elegance, ensuring it meets the diverse needs of individuals in various care settings and at all stages of life.Pricing and AvailabilityThe FULLOT shower chairs are now available for $29.99- $64.99 on Amazon . To make it affordable for most consumers, FULLOT is now offering a promotional discount of 10% on using the code “FULLOTME”, valid from May 19th to Aug 19th.For more details, please visit:Amazon Store: FULLOT STORE Media Contact: marketing@fullot.com

