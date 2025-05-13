Preserve Michigan’s fishing tradition by preventing the spread of invasive species

Fishing is a cherished pastime for many Michiganders. Bringing along family, friends and young people helps preserve the tradition, but to keep our waters healthy and thriving for the next generation, be sure you aren’t also bringing invasive species to your favorite fishing spots.

Invasive species are those that are not native and whose introduction causes harm, or is likely to cause harm, to Michigan's economy, environment or human health. Most often, invasive species are unintentionally introduced to new places when they become attached to the boats, waders and gear anglers bring on fishing trips.

Michigan’s waters are seeing increased effects from invasive aquatic plants like starry stonewort and European frog-bit, which can choke out habitat and limit fishing access. When these plants get caught on motors, trailers, nets and lines, they can be carried to the next fishing spot. Many aquatic invasive plants can sprout from plant fragments, seeds or tiny buds called turions that can go unnoticed without careful inspection.

Invasive mussels, snails and fish are altering natural food webs in lakes, rivers and streams.

“Zebra mussel larvae, New Zealand mudsnails and didymo cells are hard to see, but they can attach to things like boats, waders and gear,” said Justin Bopp, aquatic invasive species coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “If surfaces are damp, they can survive for several days or even a week. In the same way, water left in bilges, ballast tanks and live wells can carry these tiny organisms and even fish diseases to new locations.”

By planning ahead, following regulations and taking preventive measures before leaving each fishing spot, you can make sure these unwanted hitchhikers don’t travel with you.

Catch and release

When practicing catch-and-release fishing, Michigan law requires anglers to release fish into the waters where they were caught or into connecting waters the fish could have reached on their own.

“Keeping fish in their home waters prevents the spread of fish diseases like heterosporis, a parasite of yellow perch, and viral hemorrhagic septicemia virus, or VHSv, which is highly contagious and can kill trout, perch and other fish species,” said Bopp.

Bait and baitfish

Bait and baitfish should never be released or dumped into the water. Follow state laws when fishing with live bait by disposing of any leftovers on land or in the trash. When catching fish for bait, use them only in the waters where they were originally collected or in a connecting body of water the fish could have reached on their own.