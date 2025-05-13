Western Cape Mobility invites comments on draft Western Cape Provincial Land Transport Framework

The Western Cape Government invites residents and transport stakeholders to comment on the draft Western Cape Provincial Land Transport Framework (PLTF). The framework provides an overall guide to transport planning in the Western Cape, and forms part of Western Cape Government’s efforts to building a safe, reliable, and affordable transport system that enables a thriving, jobs-rich economy. The document, covering the period 2025 to 2029, is available for review and comment until 9 June 2025.

The Western Cape has a population of 7.4 million and will have an estimated population of 8.1 million by 2028, placing increased pressure on transport systems. At present, 60% of freight moves by road and 40% by rail, leading to costly inefficiencies. A heavy reliance on road transport causes congestion, safety risks and high emissions. The PLTF proposes solutions, informs and guides future transport decision-making and delivery in the Western Cape, including road, rail infrastructure, public transport, non-motorised transport and freight.

The framework provides strategic guidance to the province’s entire transport sector through the following objectives:

Restore rail as the backbone of public and logistics transport.

Formalise and improve mini-bus taxi services.

Deliver bus rapid transit and quality bus services.

Expand public transport priority measures.

Improve rural connectivity.

Provide specialised support to the transport sector.

Establish a representative body for metered taxis and e-hailing services.

Public participation sessions will also be held in the various regions of the Western Cape, the first of which takes place on 19 May 2025. Residents and interested stakeholders are urged to review the (PLTF), attend scheduled public participation sessions or forward comments, input and suggestions by 9 June 2025.

“The Western Cape Government cannot deliver this alone. All sector stakeholders, both within and outside of government, will need to work together and contribute towards achieving our shared vision. All diverse inputs and perspectives will strengthen the framework and help us build a safe, reliable, and affordable transport system across our province. Getting our residents safely to and from work, home, and school is not just a priority – it’s key to unlocking opportunity,” said Mario Brown, Director of Mobility Policies and Strategies at the Department.

“It is my hope that the framework can act as our guiding vision for a fit-for-purpose, integrated public transport system that provides equitable access to economic opportunities and boost productivity. I encourage residents and transport stakeholders to be part of this process, and to submit comments on the framework. We are hosting several public participation sessions in the coming weeks where interested parties will have the opportunity to get more details on the framework’s vision and objectives and to interact with the officials who have developed these proposals,” said Isaac Sileku, Western Cape Minister of Mobility.

The draft Western Cape Provincial Land Transport Framework is available on the Department’s website at: Provincial Land Transport Framework webpage.

How to comment:

Go online Provincial Land Transport document.

Submit written comments by 9 June 2025 (comments received after this date may be disregarded)

a. Posting it to:

Western Cape Mobility Department

Private Bag X9083

Cape Town, 8000;

b. Delivering it to:

Western Cape Mobility Department

4th floor

27 Wale Street

Cape Town; or

c. Emailing it to:

wcdm.policiesstrategies@westerncape.gov.za

Attend the public information sessions

Details of public participation sessions:

Overberg – Glaskasteel in Bredasdorp at 09h00-21h00 on 19 May 2025.

Garden Route – Civil Centre in George at 09h00-21h00 on 20 May 2025.

West Coast – Town Hall in Moorreesburg at 09h00-21h00 on 20 May 2025.

Central Karoo – Kwa Mandlenkosi Community Hall, Beaufort West at 09h00-21h00 on 21 May 2025.

Cape Winelands – Town Hall in Worcester at 09h00-21h00 on 27 May 2025.

City of Cape Town – Community Centre in Bellville South at 09h00-21h00 on 29 May 2025.

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

