Treasury hosts Global investor Call, 21 May

On Wednesday, 21 May 2025, the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will re-table the 2025 Budget Review to Parliament.

The Republic of South Africa, rated Ba2 (stable) by Moody’s Investors Service Incorporated, BB- (positive) by S&P Global Ratings and BB- (stable) by Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited, has mandated Goldman Sachs International and Investec Bank Limited, alongside their empowerment partners, Vunani Capital Partners and Cinga Capital, to arrange a non-deal Global Investor Call (“GIC”) scheduled for Wednesday, 21 May 2025 at 16:00 SAST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST.

The GIC will be led by National Treasury Director-General, Dr Duncan Pieterse, and will be supported by senior National Treasury officials. The GIC will be followed by a series of in-person fixed income investor update meetings in Cape Town and in Johannesburg.

Details of in-person fixed income investor update meetings internationally will be communicated to the market in due course, should this take place. There will be an open Q&A session during the GIC, and the Republic of South Africa also welcomes the pre-submission of questions through the respective Goldman Sachs International or Investec Bank Limited representatives.

Goldman Sachs International: Investec Bank Limited:

Name: Rumbi Wasterfall

Email Address: rumbi.wasterfall@gs.com

Contact details: +44 207 774 6671

Name: Leanne Large

Email address: Leanne.Large@investec.com

Contact details: +27 82 494 8804

Link to pre-register (Recommended): https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=cf1b5e06&confId=82466

Link for the audio replay (only available following the GIC): https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=cf1b5e06&confId=82466

For further enquiries contact:

Terry Bomela-Msomi

Director: Debt Issuance and Management

Cell: 012 315 5753 / +27 66 289 2492

For media enquiries, please contact

Email: media@treasury.gov.za

