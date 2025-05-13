From Ashes to Action: OptiCloud Turns Digital and Energy Waste into Climate Action

Los Angeles faced historic wildfires early this year, destroying over 40,000 acres and 17,000 structures, and claiming 28 lives. OptiCloud’s AI-driven platform combats digital waste, reducing cloud emissions and costs while supporting climate restoration and Indigenous-led forest protection

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January 2025, Los Angeles experienced one of the most catastrophic wildfire events in its history. The Palisades and Eaton fires, fueled by extreme weather conditions and human negligence, consumed over 40,000 acres, destroyed more than 17,000 structures, and claimed 28 lives. OptiCloud , a pioneering technology company, offered hope through its transformative approach to digital sanitation, cloud efficiency, and artificial intelligence (AI) sustainability.

The connection between digital infrastructure and climate change is significant. With the digital age expanding rapidly, AI, cloud computing, and data storage have become essential to innovation, but with an environmental cost.

Cloud storage and AI processing already consume more energy than the airline industry, and by 2030, this digital carbon footprint could double, intensifying the climate emergency. The digital sector, including massive data centers, now accounts for nearly 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and its energy demand is accelerating.

Yet nearly 50 percent of all cloud activity is wasted capacity—unused files, idle servers, and redundant processes that consume energy without purpose. Tackling this digital waste is not just a sustainability issue but an opportunity to transform how businesses operate.

OptiCloud’s business model introduces digital responsibility as a core business imperative. CEO Vijay Karia explains: "The real threat isn't just how much energy AI consumes, it’s the mountain of digital waste we’ve normalized. Every unused file, idle server, and forgotten dataset quietly wastes energy while accelerating climate change.”

OptiCloud’s AI-powered platform introduces digital sanitation. It is an intelligent, scalable solution that decarbonizes cloud infrastructure, reduces energy consumption, and dramatically improves efficiency. It also empowers companies to adopt a circular digital economy: reducing waste, reinvesting savings, and redirecting value into real-world climate restoration efforts. By working with Indigenous communities to protect the Amazon rainforest—home to 80 percent of the planet’s biodiversity—OptiCloud turns operational savings into environmental and social impact.

Now, OptiCloud is channeling revenue into Indigenous-led forest protection, including support for communities in Pará, Brazil. As Puyr Tembe, an Indigenous leader, said: “We must reforest both our land and our minds... Only together can we heal the Earth.”

OptiCloud’s groundbreaking approach to green computing helps businesses reduce cloud emissions by up to 50 percent and cut cloud costs by up to 60 percent.

The company’s solution was recently recognized with the prestigious COP29 AI for Climate Action Award, highlighting its global leadership in sustainable digital transformation.

OptiCloud has taken the lead, and they invite people to join the movement to clean legacy infrastructure as new AI factories are introduced. This is so people can save while innovating responsibly.

About OptiCloud

OptiCloud is an award-winning green computing platform that combines AI optimization with environmental stewardship. Recognized at COP29 for its impact on reducing digital waste, the company supports organizations in achieving ESG goals while funding community-led climate resilience projects. OptiCloud’s clients include Fortune 500 enterprises, governmental agencies, and NGOs across 12 countries.

Vijay Karia, CEO

vijay.karia@opticloud.com

www.opticloud.com

+1-(914) 263-8575

